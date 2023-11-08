Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Mackenzie Dern punches Angela Hill in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Top 10 strawweights Jessica Andrade and Mackenzie Dern meet in a main card pairing that feels vitally important for each woman.

Saturday’s event in NYC will be Andrade’s fifth appearance of the year, with the former champion coming in on a three-fight skid. She started the year with a dominant performance at flyweight against Lauren Murphy, but has since collected stoppage losses at the hands of Erin Blanchfield, Yan Xiaonan, and Tatiana Suarez, sending her into this one in dire need of a bounce back effort and return to the win column.

While Dern arrives off a unanimous decision win over Angela Hill in May, the 30-year-old feels like she has plateaued a little, having gone 2-2 over her last four outings, falling to competitors ranked ahead of her and beating those positioned behind her in the pecking order. She continues to work on her striking and conditioning, but it’s always going to be her grappling and the ability to get fights to the canvas that have the biggest impact on her results.

Can Andrade snap out of her skid and turn back Dern or will the submission ace finally collect that key win she needs to truly establish herself as a contender in the 115-pound weight class?

Matt Frevola vs Benoît Saint Denis

The main card action kicks off in the lightweight division, as local boy Matt Frevola faces off with ascending French athlete Benoit Saint Denis.

Frevola has enjoyed a break out over the last 22 months, posting three straight first-round stoppage wins to earn a place in the Top 15. After wrapping his 2022 campaign with a knockout win over Ottman Azaitar at MSG last November, he collected the biggest victory of his career in May by dispatching Drew Dober at UFC 288.