First Time At Madison Square Garden | UFC 30th Anniversary

McGregor was a two-division champion before UFC in Cage Warriors and he said he would accomplish the same feat once he got in the Octagon.

From the press conference to the fight, “The Notorious” one was flawless. He delivered a master class of showmanship and skill every time he had a microphone in his face or was standing across from Alvarez.

McGregor only needed 32 significant strikes to drop Alvarez three times, and his combinations were brilliant. At the time, the three knockdowns made McGregor only the third fighter in UFC history to score three knockdowns in a single fight. The third knockdown was the final one and, just like that, in the second round, McGregor had made UFC history.

And he apologized to absolutely no one.