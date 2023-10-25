The 10 Best UFC Moments From Madison Square Garden

Athletes
Whether you all it “The Garden,” “The Mecca,” “The Most Famous Arena in the World” or “The Home of Your New York Knickerbockers,” one thing remains the same: Madison Square Garden in synonymous with major sporting events and massive fights.
In six previous trips to the hallowed arena at 4 Pennsylvania Place in Manhattan, the UFC has already produced its fair share of memorable performances inside the Octagon at MSG, and with UFC 295 on the horizon, what better time to look back at some of those indelible moments than right now?
Check Out Everything Celebrating UFC's 30th Anniversary
Here’s a chronological review of some of the standout efforts from when the UFC touched down at Madison Square Garden in the past.
This is The 10.
Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats Michael Johnson (UFC 205)
It’s not the technical, mechanical elements of Nurmagomedov beating Johnson that makes this performance an automatic entrant onto this list, but rather the demoralizing and admittedly entertaining method in which the Russian standout talked to Johnson throughout the contest that has left it etched in my mind since watching it play out live on November 12, 2016.
In the midst of grinding on Johnson and battering him with heavy shots, Nurmagomedov suggested that “The Menace” give up, explaining to him that it was his destiny to go on and fight for the lightweight title. On one hand, it was polite and almost compassionate — a physically dominant athlete wanting to spare his opponent any unnecessary punishment. On the other hand, it’s some savage mental warfare and probably made the shots and eventual kimura that finished the fight sting a little more.
Khabib Nurmagomedov | 2022 UFC Hall of Fame
Nurmagomedov did, in fact, go on to win the UFC lightweight title two fights later before eventually walking away from competing after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, though he’s still very much connected to the belt he once carried, as his teammate turned charge Islam Makhachev now reigns over the 155-pound ranks with Nurmagomedov serving as his head coach.
Conor McGregor defeats Eddie Alvarez (UFC 205)
If it’s not happening already, there is going to come a time not too long from now when someone asks the question “… but how good was he really?” about Conor McGregor, and all you need to do in order to answer and show them his brilliance is cue up this contest.
On this night, on this stage, McGregor was the best fighter on the planet, bar none, and for him to dial up this kind of performance after the year he’d had only further speaks to his greatness.
Where Things Stand In The Lightweight Division
McGregor’s goal when he arrived in the UFC was to be a two-weight world champion just like he was in Cage Warriors, and after closing out 2015 by winning the featherweight title, the following year was supposed to start with a lightweight title bout opposite Rafael Dos Anjos. Instead, RDA got hurt and replaced by Nathan Diaz, who upset McGregor at UFC 196, sending the Irishman into hyper-focused revenge mode. He gained a measure of vengeance with a majority decision win at UFC 201, and then re-focused himself on claiming the lightweight title, which was now held by Alvarez.
The Story of Conor McGregor
“The Notorious” one dropped the champion a minute into the fight and never really allowed him back into it. Though Alvarez survived to the second round, it was largely one-way traffic and only a matter of time before McGregor finished him and claimed his second title. He made it look easy, and against someone as battle tested as Alvarez, that’s saying something.
Others achieved “Double Champ” status in the years to follow, but McGregor was the first and he did it by delivering an absolute masterclass at Madison Square Garden.
Rose Namajunas defeats Joanna Jędrzejczyk (UFC 217)
The first of three championship bouts that closed out the UFC’s second appearance at The Garden, this might be the most surprising championship effort we’ve seen in New York City to date.
Jędrzejczyk entered with a 14-0 mark and five consecutive successful title defenses. She was “Joanna Champion,” and outside of a couple tense moments in her second bout with Claudia Gadelha, no one had really come close to unseating the Polish strawweight queen. Namajunas arrived off a second-round submission win over Michelle Waterson. She’d looked good and showed development since her time on The Ultimate Fighter, but this felt like a tall task for even someone as clearly talented as “Thug Rose.”
Rose Namajunas | Best Moments
It was a cat-and-mouse affair on the feet for the first 90 seconds, both looking for openings, but neither landing anything significant until Namajunas dropped Jedrzejczyk with a right hand just ahead of the two-minute mark. The champion worked her way back to her feet, but a minute later, a reaching left hand found her chin and put her down once more.
This time, the challenger did not allow her to recover, hammering out the finish and ending Jedrzejczyk’s reign over the division.
The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen.
Georges St-Pierre defeats Michael Bisping (UFC 217)
For the majority of the four years between what ended up being St-Pierre’s penultimate bout and this contest, there was speculation about the French-Canadian superstar returning to the Octagon, with fantasy matchmaking ideas following closely behind them.
After Bisping successfully defended the middleweight title against Dan Henderson in Manchester, he set his sights on drawing St-Pierre back for one more fight, and he was successful, eventually leading to this clash with GSP at MSG.
Bisping’s confidence grew through the end of the second round as he was able to scramble back to his feet after getting taken down and saw St-Pierre beginning to tire. He was even getting the better of things from the bottom after getting taken down early in the third, opening GSP up badly before kicking away and getting to his feet.
GEORGES ST-PIERRE NAMED TO UFC HALL OF FAME
But just when it seemed like old “Left Hook Larry” was in control and on his way to another career-defining victory, St-Pierre dropped him with a short left hand, swarming with elbows before sinking in the fight-ending rear-naked choke as Bisping tried to scramble to his feet.
We rightfully marvel at Randy Couture returning to claim the heavyweight title, but St-Pierre coming back after almost four full years on the sidelines, moving up to middleweight for the first time, and snatching victory — and the title — from the jaws of defeat deserves to be discussed with the same reverence and awe.
Kevin Lee defeats Gregor Gillespie (UFC 244)
Long-time UFC photographer Josh Hedges captured everything that made this performance one that had to be included on this list in one image.
In the foreground is Lee, staring to his left, an almost defiant, satisfied look on his face. Behind him, Gillespie lays on the canvas, head held up by the fence as referee Dan Miragliotta motions for medical assistance while tending to the fallen lightweight.
On the other side of the Octagon wall, matchmaker Sean Shelby is leaning back in his chair, blown away by what he just witnessed. To his left, Megan Olivi appears to be letting out the kind of exhale that follows seeing something savage transpire inside the cage, and a couple seats down from her, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik can be seen in full astonishment mode, putting into words what Lee had just done for those watching at home.
This was Gillespie’s first career loss, and another in a series of outstanding efforts that Lee was able to occasionally manage that made you believe he was destined for greatness.
It never came to pass — he lost his next two fights, parted ways with the company for a year, and returned in July, only to suffer a third straight UFC loss and call it a career. He’s an all-time “couldn’t quite get there” guy for me, and this night will forever stand as an example of what might have been.
Chris Curtis defeats Phil Hawes (UFC 268)
This is the Sesame Street “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others” on this list in that it’s not a championship fight, nor does it feature a competitor that fought for or held UFC gold, but it’s an amazing moment, nonetheless.
Curtis amassed 34 fights and briefly retired a couple times before finally getting his first opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in the sport. He’d raised his hand to replace Deron Winn opposite Hawes a month earlier at weigh-ins, seizing the moment to get his foot in the door, and while Hawes understandably declined to face him on one day notice, they were paired off together at MSG instead.
Highlight: Chris Curtis Stuns Phil Hawes In The First Round | UFC 268
Defensively responsible and technically sound, Curtis was on the receiving end of things early as Hawes looked to set the tone and pace. Through the first two minutes, Hawes was out-landing Curtis at a 7-to-1 clip, and he didn’t slow down either, staying right in Curtis’ face. But it only takes one to shift the momentum, and the veteran newcomer landed a short left hand that turned the fight on a dime.
Another left followed as Hawes inched backwards, followed by a knee to the belly that caused him to buckle over and retreat before falling to the canvas. Curtis followed him, landing a lone hammerfist before the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.
A dozen years after making his pro debut and 35 fights into his career, Curtis picked up his first UFC victory. He’s remained a divisional staple and Top 15 fixture ever since.
Justin Gaethje defeats Michael Chandler (UFC 268)
Does this one really need much explanation?
Gaethje and Chandler asked to open the main card because they and everyone else knew that this was going to be a 15-minute human demolition derby that set the tone for the rest of the evening.
The UFC obliged and then the lightweight stalwarts went out and delivered.
They combined to throw 428 significant strikes over three rounds (that’s 28.5 per minute!) and landed 219 of those blows, with Gaethje ultimately winning the “all gas, no brakes” affair that had everyone in attendance on their feet from the introductions through to the final horn.
Kamaru Usman defeats Colby Covington (UFC 268)
There is just something about two guys that do not like each other getting locked in a cage with one another for 25 minutes or less that makes for fantastic theatre, and that’s what we got in the second meeting between Usman and Covington.
Usman had won the first meeting roughly two years prior, collecting a fifth-round stoppage win in a competitive, back-and-forth affair that further elevated his stock and did nothing to diminish the standing of the vanquished challenger either. While the champ went on to post a pair of wins over Jorge Masvidal with a victory over Gilbert Burns sandwiched in between, Covington rolled through former champ Tyron Woodley in his lone appearance prior to the rematch.
Kamaru Usman Octagon Interview | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2
It felt like Usman was ascending and Covington might not be able to hang with the surging “Nigerian Nightmare” at the time, but once they stepped into the Octagon, it was quickly and abundantly clear that we were in for another close, competitive, back-and-forth tussle.
The champion retained with scores of 48-47 twice and 49-46 once, but once again, it became crystal clear that if not for Usman, there was a very good chance that Covington would be ruling the division.
He gets another chance to make that happen in December when he faces off with Leon Edwards in the final UFC bout of 2023.
Dustin Poirier defeats Michael Chandler (UFC 281)
When this one was announced, a lot of people thought we were going to get a close facsimile of the fight between Chandler and Gaethje that took place at The Garden the year before, but that’s not exactly what transpired.
Poirier has never been as keen to eschew defense and engage in a brawl as Gaethje, but these two still threw down from the opening bell, pairing off in the kind of high-stakes, tense affair both have become known for throughout their careers.
Dustin Poirier Octagon Interview | UFC 281
“The Diamond” won the opening stanza, landing the more telling blows while connecting at a better clip before Chandler turned an early takedown into more the four minutes of control time and a landslide second round to send things into the third with the fight hanging in the balance.
A minute into the final round, it was clear that Poirier was the fresher man, and when Chandler went to slam him to the canvas after gathering him up for a takedown, the former interim titleholder wriggled into top position as they hit the canvas, quickly transitioning to Chandler’s back. Working patiently and methodically, Poirier eventually fished his forearm under the neck and drew out the tap.
Alex Pereira defeats Israel Adesanya (UFC 281)
One year after making his promotional debut in the same building, Pereira returned to Madison Square Garden to face Adesanya for the middleweight title.
The two had fought twice in their kickboxing days, with the Brazilian winning both times, but Adesanya was the champion, unbeaten in the division, having successfully defended his title five times. He was bent on changing the narrative between the two, and for four rounds, that’s precisely what he did, wobbling Pereira at the buzzer in the first round before continuing to frustrate and out-land “Poatan” over the first 20 minutes.
Alex Pereira Octagon Interview | UFC 281
Prodded by his corner prior to the start of the final round, Pereira came out hunting in the fifth, landing a clean right hand 30 seconds into the frame with Adesanya’s back along the fence before the champion clinched to neutralize his attacks and advances.
Adesanya stumbled after Pereira checked a low kick, prompting him to retreat into space after scrambling to his feet, and the challenger chased him down. Once more backing him against the fence, Pereira hurt Adesanya with a left hook and the ensuing barrage was too much for the champion to survive. He was dropped and hit with more shots once he clambered to his feet, resulting in Marc Goddard stepping in to halt the action.
One year after making his promotional debut in the same building, Pereira left Madison Square Garden as the UFC middleweight champion.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
