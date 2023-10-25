The 10 Best UFC Moments From Madison Square Garden

If it’s not happening already, there is going to come a time not too long from now when someone asks the question “… but how good was he really?” about Conor McGregor, and all you need to do in order to answer and show them his brilliance is cue up this contest.

On this night, on this stage, McGregor was the best fighter on the planet, bar none, and for him to dial up this kind of performance after the year he’d had only further speaks to his greatness.

Where Things Stand In The Lightweight Division

McGregor’s goal when he arrived in the UFC was to be a two-weight world champion just like he was in Cage Warriors, and after closing out 2015 by winning the featherweight title, the following year was supposed to start with a lightweight title bout opposite Rafael Dos Anjos. Instead, RDA got hurt and replaced by Nathan Diaz, who upset McGregor at UFC 196, sending the Irishman into hyper-focused revenge mode. He gained a measure of vengeance with a majority decision win at UFC 201, and then re-focused himself on claiming the lightweight title, which was now held by Alvarez.