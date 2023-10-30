The 10 Best Light Heavyweight Title Fights

For Prochazka, it’s a return to action and a chance to re-claim the title he never lost in competition, but rather opted to relinquish last year after suffering a severe shoulder injury. For Pereira, it’s a third consecutive November appearance at MSG, as he won his promotional debut at the famed arena in 2021 and claimed the middleweight title from Israel Adesanya last year at UFC 281.

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

The 205-pound weight class was the premier division in the UFC for a number of years, and produced a litany of entertaining and memorable contests that stand out over the 30-year history of the promotion.

Here’s a look back at some of the best of them in the latest edition of The 10.

UFC 22: Frank Shamrock Ded. Tito Ortiz By Submission (Strikes) At 4:50 Of Round 4