UFC 295 Embedded | All Episodes

Fight Coverage
The World's Most Famous Arena is the perfect setting for an epic championship doubleheader as UFC celebrates its 30th anniversary in Madison Square Garden.
In the explosive UFC 295 main event, Jiří Procházka attempts to regain his 205-pound crown against former middleweight king Alex Pereira in a bout fans have been waiting for. Plus, it's another Fight of the Year candidate in the co-main event when Russian powerhouse Sergei Pavlovich takes on British banger Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight title.
UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA vs PEREIRA takes place Sat., November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10 pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 295 Embedded | Episode 1
On the first episode of UFC 295 Embedded, Jiří Procházka returns to action. Alex Pereira enjoys a new division. Mackenzie Dern trains at home. Tom Aspinall levels up, and opponent Sergei Pavlovich reaches a goal.
UFC 295 Embedded | Episode 2
On the second episode of UFC 295 Embedded, Alex Pereira makes it into a hall of fame. Mackenzie Dern puts family first. Tom Aspinall crosses the pond and gets to work. Sergei Pavlovich pushes himself. Jiří Procházka perfects his form. Don't miss UFC 295 on Saturday, November 11.
UFC 295 Embedded | Episode 3
On the third episode of UFC 295 Embedded, Alex Pereira shops, cleans and packs. Sergei Pavlovich impresses his teammates. Jiří Procházka takes in a Knicks game. Tom Aspinall chats with Michael Bisping inside Madison Square Garden.
UFC 295 Embedded | Episode 4
On the fourth episode of UFC 295 Embedded, Alex Pereira invests in his legacy; Tom Aspinall puts in work. Sergei Pavlovich and Diego Lopes explore NYC. Matt Frevola and Aspinall check in for fight week. Pereira tests himself in the EA UFC5 Octagon.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.