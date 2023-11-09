UFC 295 Embedded | All Episodes

In the explosive UFC 295 main event, Jiří Procházka attempts to regain his 205-pound crown against former middleweight king Alex Pereira in a bout fans have been waiting for. Plus, it's another Fight of the Year candidate in the co-main event when Russian powerhouse Sergei Pavlovich takes on British banger Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight title.

UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA vs PEREIRA takes place Sat., November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10 pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 295 Embedded | Episode 1

On the first episode of UFC 295 Embedded, Jiří Procházka returns to action. Alex Pereira enjoys a new division. Mackenzie Dern trains at home. Tom Aspinall levels up, and opponent Sergei Pavlovich reaches a goal.