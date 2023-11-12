 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira Live From Madison Square Garden In New York City
Nov. 12, 2023

A wild night from The World's Most Famous Arena was the perfect setting for an epic championship doubleheader as UFC celebrated its 30th anniversary in Madison Square Garden.

The UFC 295 main card delivered with finishes in each of its bouts, including two title fights to close out the event. In the explosive UFC 295 main event, Alex Pereira became the ninth fighter in UFC history to become champion in two different weight classes as he knocked out Jiří Procházka in the second round. In the co-main event Plus, Tom Aspinall made quick work of his interim UFC heavyweight title fight with Sergei Pavlovich in yet another incredible performance.

It was an eventful night in New York City with some key results produced inside the Octagon, and we’ve got all the details on what transpired collected for you below. | Results, Highlights & More 

UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira Scorecards 

Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmers

      Jamall Emmers venceu Dennis Buzukja por nocaute técnico aos 49s do 1° round

      Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas 

        Joshua Van (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Kevin Borjas by Unanimous Decision

        John Castaneda vs Kyung Ho Kang

          John Castaneda (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Kyung Ho Kang by Unanimous Decision

          Jared Gordon vs Mark O. Madsen 

            Jared Gordon defeats Mark Madsen by TKO (strikes) at 4:42 of Round 1

            Nazim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borshchev 

                Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Borshchev (29-28) fight to a majority draw (28-28, 28-28)

                Mateusz Rębecki vs Roosevelt Roberts 

                      Mateusz Rębecki defeats Roosevelt Roberts by verbal submission (armbar) at 3:08 of Round 1

                      Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Godinez

                      Loopy Godinez (29-28, 29-28) defeats Tabatha Ricci (30-27) by Split Decision.

                      Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa

                      Steve Erceg (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Alessandro Costa by Unanimous Decision.

                      Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini 

                        Diego Lopes defeats Pat Sabatini by TKO (strikes) at 1:30 of Round 1

                        Matt Frevola vs Benoît Saint Denis 

                        Benoît Saint Denis defeats Matt Frevola by KO (head kick and punches) at 1:31 of Round 1

                        Jéssica Andrade vs Mackenzie Dern 

                        Jéssica Andrade defeats Mackenzie Dern by TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 2

                        Co-Main Event: Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall

                        Tom Aspinall defeats Sergei Pavlovich by TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of Round 1

                        Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

                        Alex Pereira defeats Jiří Procházka by KO (elbows) at 4:08 of Round 2

                        UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira took place live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

