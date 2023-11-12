Official Scorecards | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

The UFC 295 main card delivered with finishes in each of its bouts, including two title fights to close out the event. In the explosive UFC 295 main event, Alex Pereira became the ninth fighter in UFC history to become champion in two different weight classes as he knocked out Jiří Procházka in the second round. In the co-main event Plus, Tom Aspinall made quick work of his interim UFC heavyweight title fight with Sergei Pavlovich in yet another incredible performance.

It was an eventful night in New York City with some key results produced inside the Octagon, and we’ve got all the details on what transpired collected for you below. | Results, Highlights & More

UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira Scorecards

Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmers