Official Scorecards | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

A wild night from The World's Most Famous Arena was the perfect setting for an epic championship doubleheader as UFC celebrated its 30th anniversary in Madison Square Garden.
The UFC 295 main card delivered with finishes in each of its bouts, including two title fights to close out the event. In the explosive UFC 295 main event, Alex Pereira became the ninth fighter in UFC history to become champion in two different weight classes as he knocked out Jiří Procházka in the second round. In the co-main event Plus, Tom Aspinall made quick work of his interim UFC heavyweight title fight with Sergei Pavlovich in yet another incredible performance.
It was an eventful night in New York City with some key results produced inside the Octagon, and we’ve got all the details on what transpired collected for you below. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira Scorecards
Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmers
Jamall Emmers defeats Dennis Buzukja by TKO (strikes) at 0:49 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas
Joshua Van (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Kevin Borjas by Unanimous Decision | Results, Highlights & More
John Castaneda vs Kyung Ho Kang
John Castaneda (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Kyung Ho Kang by Unanimous Decision | Results, Highlights & More
Jared Gordon vs Mark O. Madsen
Jared Gordon defeats Mark Madsen by TKO (strikes) at 4:42 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Nazim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borshchev
Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Borshchev (29-28) fight to a majority draw (28-28, 28-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Mateusz Rębecki vs Roosevelt Roberts
Mateusz Rębecki defeats Roosevelt Roberts by verbal submission (armbar) at 3:08 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Godinez
Loopy Godinez (29-28, 29-28) defeats Tabatha Ricci (30-27) by Split Decision | Results, Highlights & More
Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa
Steve Erceg (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Alessandro Costa by Unanimous Decision | Results, Highlights & More
Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini
Diego Lopes defeats Pat Sabatini by TKO (strikes) at 1:30 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Matt Frevola vs Benoît Saint Denis
Benoît Saint Denis defeats Matt Frevola by KO (head kick and punches) at 1:31 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Jéssica Andrade vs Mackenzie Dern
Jéssica Andrade defeats Mackenzie Dern by TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall defeats Sergei Pavlovich by TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira
UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira took place live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!