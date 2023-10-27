Main Event Spotlight | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

In June 2022, Procházka won the light heavyweight title in a Fight of the Year against Pereira’s friend and teammate Glover Teixeira. Unfortunately, Procházka was never able to defend his title. Shortly after his win over Teixeira in Singapore, Procházka suffered what doctors called “the worst shoulder injury we’ve ever seen.” Not wanting to hold up the division while he took over a year off to recover, Procházka vacated his belt.

The same situation happened to the subsequent champion Jamahal Hill, who vacated his belt earlier this year after rupturing his Achillies tendon. With the title sitting vacant, and Procházka still ranked the No. 1 light heavyweight in the world, he was next in line to try and reclaim his throne.

Standing across from him on Nov. 11 is Pereira, the former 185-pound champion with knockout victories over current champ Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. Despite an extensive kickboxing career at light heavyweight, Pereira’s only competed once in that weight class in mixed martial arts.

Three months ago, Pereira edged out a split decision victory over former 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz. With his third win over a current or former UFC champion, Pereira moved to the top of the line of title challengers.