Alex Pereira Aims For Another Signature Moment In New York City

Pereira has turned Danbury into an adopted home. The 36-year-old lives there, teaches classes at Teixeira MMA and recently bought a house with his partner. He isn’t the only Brazilian to make the move north. UFC middleweight Wellington Turman lives and trains in “Hat City,” following in Teixeira’s footsteps.

“Poatan” is also following in Teixeira’s tracks toward Procházka, whom Teixeira fought and ultimately lost his title to via submission at UFC 275 during one of 2022’s best fights. While there’s some first-hand insight Teixeira can impart onto his friend and training partner, Pereira understands Teixeira’s value regardless of the opponent.

View Pereira's Athlete Profile

“Glover is always guiding and helping me,” Pereira said. “Not just because he already fought Jiri. Even if it was another fighter that Glover hasn't fought, Glover is really experienced and can teach me some techniques and just his whole fighting experience with any type of opponent. I'm really confident about it.”

As far as his thoughts on Teixeira’s loss in Singapore, Pereira believes the grueling nature of Teixeira’s grappling-heavy gameplan wore on the then-41-year-old late into the bout and contributed to the late finish. He credited Procházka’s defensive grappling and energy management, but he knows only so much can be taken from someone’s fight against a different opponent.