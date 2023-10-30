The Furious Rise Of Benoît Saint Denis

Making your UFC debut on short notice is always a high-reward situation. Sure, there’s risk involved, but when you get the contract to fight in the UFC for the first time, you sign it.

Saint-Denis got the call to fight up a weight class against a very talented veteran in Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in Abu Dhabi on a PPV – talk about a tough debut. At UFC 267, Saint Denis was nearly finished in the second round by the Brazilian, but he gutted it out and was able to make it to the judge’s scorecards.

It was far from perfect, but Saint Denis wasn’t completely disappointed in his performance. He took the lessons from that fight and made sure he wouldn’t be in those situations again.

And he hasn’t looked back since October 2021.

The Run Begins At The UFC APEX