Fight Coverage
The World's Most Famous Arena is the perfect setting for an epic championship doubleheader as UFC celebrates its 30th anniversary in Madison Square Garden.
Happy Anniversary UFC!
Thirty years ago tomorrow, UFC 1 took place at McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado, beginning a long, entertaining odyssey to this evening.
Seven years ago, the Octagon touched down at Madison Square Garden for the first time, with UFC 205 setting an incredible standard for the annual November pay-per-view in New York City, a legacy that continues to this day.
Tonight at UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA vs PEREIRA, all of that history, all of that prestige combined in a 13-fight lineup that started with a local boy making the walk in front of a partisan crowd and closed with twin championship bouts that set the tone of what’s to come in the two heaviest weight classes in sport going forward.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira Results
- Alex Pereira defeats Jiří Procházka by KO (elbows) at 4:08 of Round 2
- Tom Aspinall defeats Sergei Pavlovich by TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of Round 1
- Jéssica Andrade defeats Mackenzie Dern by TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 2
- Benoît Saint Denis defeats Matt Frevola by KO (head kick and punches) at 1:31 of Round 1
- Diego Lopes defeats Pat Sabatini by TKO (strikes) at 1:30 of Round 1
- Steve Erceg (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Alessandro Costa by Unanimous Decision
- Loopy Godinez (29-28, 29-28) defeats Tabatha Ricci (30-27) by Split Decision
- Mateusz Rębecki defeats Roosevelt Roberts by verbal submission (armbar) at 3:08 of Round 1
- Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Borshchev (29-28) fight to a majority draw (28-28, 28-28)
- Jared Gordon defeats Mark Madsen by TKO (strikes) at 4:42 of Round 1
- John Castaneda (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Kyung Ho Kang by Unanimous Decision
- Joshua Van (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Kevin Borjas by Unanimous Decision
- Jamall Emmers defeats Dennis Buzukja by TKO (strikes) at 0:49 of Round 1
Jamall Emmers must have had dinner plans in NYC because he wasted no time dispatching Dennis Buzukja to kick off UFC 295.
The featherweight veteran didn’t want to touch gloves, opting instead to get right in Buzukja’s face early, attacking with quick low kicks that opened up opportunities for him to land with his hands. A clean right down the pipe put the local boy on the canvas and “Pretty Boy” pounded out the finish from there.
Jamall Emmers Post-Fight Interview | UFC 295
Emmers has been in sharp form all year and that carried over here. Now level at 3-3 in the UFC and standing at 20-7 overall, the 34-year-old remains a dangerous, well-rounded talent just outside the Top 15 in the 145-pound weight class.
What an incredible way to kick off the night! | Official Scorecards
Joshua Van (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Kevin Borjas by Unanimous Decision
Joshua Van and Kevin Borjas turned in an absolute belter on the prelims, showcasing the dynamism and activity that makes the flyweight division must-see TV every time out.
Joshua Van Post-Fight Interview | UFC 295
Borjas warmed into the opening stanza, starting slow, but stinging Van over the second half of the round, setting down the 22-year-old at one point. But Van came out more aggressively in the second, taking the fight to the recent Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad, working the body and draining the gas tank of Borjas. It was more of the same in the third, with Van continuing to punish the body and drowning Borjas with volume and pace.
For the first time in the evening, the judges were called upon to render a verdict, and all three officials saw it the same, awarding Van the unanimous decision victory. That’s now consecutive UFC wins for the young talent from Myanmar, who looks like a long-range prospect to pay close attention to going forward in the 125-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
John Castaneda (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Kyung Ho Kang by Unanimous Decision
John Castaneda turned in arguably the best performance of his UFC career on Saturday, fighting a smooth, high-output bout against South Korean veteran Kyung Ho Kang to collect his second straight victory.
John Castaneda Post-Fight Interview | UFC 295
The 31-year-old varied his attacks and levels from the outset, targeting the calf and the midsection of Kang early and often, never really letting off the gas. At a couple different points, the Minnesota-based fighter mixed in takedowns to slow Kang’s momentum and reset the terms of engagement, getting back into his flow as soon as they returned to the feet.
While Kang had some good moments and definitely landed some quality shots of his own, this was a clear win for Castaneda, who has now won four of his last five to advance to 21-6 overall in his career. | Official Scorecards
Jared Gordon defeats Mark Madsen by TKO (strikes) at 4:42 of Round 1
Jared Gordon waited his entire career to fight at home and made the absolute most of it, finishing Mark Madsen in the closing moments of the opening round.
Jared Gordon Post-Fight Interview | UFC 295
Madsen came out of the corner aggressively, looking to put a pace on Gordon with dirty boxing and clinch work. But Gordon rolled with it all and stayed present, ratcheting up his aggressiveness as Madsen began to slow. Clinched along the fence, Gordon hit Madsen with a right hand that took his legs out from under him, with the Queens native sealing the victory soon after.
After a couple disappointing outcomes the last two fights, Gordon gets a massive win at home to get things moving in the right direction. An outstanding effort from the 35-year-old fan favorite, who picked up his 20th career victory on Saturday night. | Official Scorecards
UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira Prelim Results
Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Borshchev (29-28) fight to a majority draw (28-28, 28-28)
What a fight! This one played out in three acts, each of which was captivating.
Act One saw Borshchev styling on Sadykhov, picking him apart with beautiful combinations and varied attacks, carrying that output and efficiency to the midway point of the second. Act Two was a complete shift, with Sadykhov hurting Borshchev badly, busting him up and chasing a finish over the final half of the middle stanza, while Act Three witnessed a third-round rally from Borshcehv, who found energy reserves and landed the better shots over the final five minutes to claw his way back into the contest.
The outcome hinged on how the judges scored the final two frames, and when the tens and nines were totalled, the results produced a majority draw. This was a phenomenal fight and the draw feels like the right result given what transpired inside the Octagon. | Official Scorecards
Mateusz Rębecki defeats Roosevelt Roberts by verbal submission (armbar) at 3:08 of Round 1
Mateusz Rębecki secured his third straight UFC victory on Saturday night, turning to his grappling early and collecting a first-round armbar finish.
Mateusz Rębecki Post-Fight Interview | UFC 295
Rębecki wasted little time closing the distance and taking the short-notice veteran to the canvas, transitioning from guard to side control before Roberts scrambled to his feet. The Polish fighter stayed sticky to him, returning him to the canvas, climbing on his back, and patiently setting up the armbar attack that brought about the finish.
This was a one-sided showing for the streaking 31-year-old, who has now earned 16 consecutive victories overall, while wrapping up his rookie campaign in the UFC cage with back-to-back finishes. | Official Scorecards
Loopy Godinez (29-28, 29-28) defeats Tabatha Ricci (30-27) by Split Decision
Make it four straight for Loopy Godinez, as the Mexican-Canadian turned in another impressive showing to stifle the ascent of fellow streaking strawweight Tabatha Ricci.
Loopy Godinez Post-Fight Interview | UFC 295
Despite their shared grappling abilities, this one was contested almost exclusively at range, with Godinez getting the better of things more often than naught. She was the more efficient, more powerful of the two, and her willingness to wade into the fray and eat shots coming back at her served her well.
Ricci had her moments, stunning Godinez at the very end of the first two rounds, but she wasn’t able to get the fight to the canvas and the power difference between the two proved to be the difference. One judge had Ricci winning all three rounds, but it was Godinez that came away on the happy side of the split decision verdict to pick up her fourth win of 2023 and move to 7-3 overall in the UFC. | Official Scorecards
Steve Erceg (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Alessandro Costa by Unanimous Decision.
Steve Erceg and Alessandro Costa closed out the prelims with an exciting, competitive battle in the flyweight division.
Steve Erceg Post-Fight Interview | UFC 295
Erceg got the better of things in the first, dropping the Brazilian and dominating on the canvas for a considerable portion. Things switched in the second, with Costa landing big power shots that clearly hurt the Australian, but his aggressiveness in hunting submission cost him positionally at times. After a spirited first 10 minutes, the pace slowed over the final five, with the two men battling in the clinch, hunting for takedowns with limited output on either side.
When the scores were added up, Erceg emerged victorious, collecting his second UFC victory and running his record to 11-1 while solidifying his place in the Top 15 in the process. | Official Scorecards
UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira Main Card Results
Diego Lopes defeats Pat Sabatini by TKO (strikes) at 1:30 of Round 1
Diego Lopes is a finisher and people are going to start steering clear of him in the featherweight division.
Diego Lopes Post-Fight Interview | UFC 295
A short uppercut as Pat Sabatini looked to change levels proved to be the beginning of the end, as Lopes recognized he had the Philadelphia native hurt and he refused to let him off the hook. Another shot put Sabatini on the canvas, and from there, Lopes dropped piston-like rights that brought referee Keith Peterson in to halt the action.
A tremendous year for Lopes just keeps getting better, as the newcomer has now earned consecutive first-round finishes after a tremendous debut showing on short notice. The 28-year-old is quickly becoming a fan favorite and must-see TV each time out, and he could find himself in the Top 15 after a performance like this to open up the pay-per-view. | Official Scorecards
Benoît Saint Denis defeats Matt Frevola by KO (head kick and punches) at 1:31 of Round 1
Benoît Saint-Denis just keeps bulldozing people in the UFC lightweight division.
Benoît Saint Denis Post-Fight Interview | UFC 295
Paired off with local favorite Matt Frevola in what was expected to be an action-packed battle, the surging Frenchman ended things in a hurry, connecting with a left high kick as “The Steamrolla” was circling out along the fence.
Now 5-0 with five finishes since dropping down to the lightweight division, the “God of War” is quickly becoming a menacing presence in the 155-pound ranks and someone to keep very close tabs on going forward. Saint-Denis is a dangerous, dangerous man; lightweights be warned. | Official Scorecards
Jéssica Andrade defeats Mackenzie Dern by TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 2
Former champ Jéssica Andrade snapped her three-fight losing streak with a second-round stoppage win over Mackenzie Dern in the featured bout on the UFC 295 main card on Saturday night.
Jéssica Andrade Octagon Interview | UFC 295
The discrepancy in the striking department was evident immediately and Andrade took full advantage, hurting Dern at the close of the first before absolutely putting it on her in the second. Whenever Dern had success, she started rushing forward, eschewing technique, and paid for it, as Andrade regularly lit her up and knocked her down. After calling her to her feet for a second time, “Bate Estaca” dropped Dern once more, prompting referee Keith Peterson to step in and halt the action.
After starting the year with a dominant showing in Brazil, Andrade had suffered three straight stoppage losses heading into this one. She returned to the win column in impressive fashion, looking much more like herself than she had in her recent outings, closing out her five-fight year with an emphatic victory. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Tom Aspinall defeats Sergei Pavlovich by TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of Round 1
Tom Aspinall is the interim UFC heavyweight champion!
Tom Aspinall Post-Fight Interview | UFC 295
After eating a shot from Sergei Pavlovich in the opening moments of the contest, Aspinall reset, and landed consecutive rapid right hands to the temple of the Russian behemoth — the first shaking his equilibrium and the second sending him crashing to the canvas.
Aspinall is now 7-1 in the UFC, with his only setback coming as a result of an injury, and each of those victories coming by way of stoppage. He’s always profiled as a future contender, and now the big man from Saint Helens has championship gold around his waist.
England, you have another UFC champion in the midst! | Official Scorecards
Main Event: Alex Pereira defeats Jiří Procházka by KO (elbows) at 4:08 of Round 2
Alex Pereira is your new UFC light heavyweight champion!
Alex Pereira Post-Fight Interview | UFC 295
“Poatan” scored a second-round stoppage win over former champion Jiri Prochazka, stunning the Czech standout with a counter left hook in tight as Prochazka was having success and coming forward. As the former champion looked to wrestle back to his feet, Pereira unloaded a torrent of elbows to the temple that crumpled Prochazka, prompting referee Marc Goddard to step in and halt the action.
For the third year in a row, Pereira earned a victory at Madison Square Garden, and for the second consecutive year, he departed with UFC gold around his waist. Pereira is now the ninth man to win championship gold in two weight classes, accomplishing the feat in just seven appearances inside the Octagon. | Official Scorecards
UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira took place live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!