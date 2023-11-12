UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira Results

Happy Anniversary UFC!

Thirty years ago tomorrow, UFC 1 took place at McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado, beginning a long, entertaining odyssey to this evening.

Seven years ago, the Octagon touched down at Madison Square Garden for the first time, with UFC 205 setting an incredible standard for the annual November pay-per-view in New York City, a legacy that continues to this day.

Tonight at UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA vs PEREIRA, all of that history, all of that prestige combined in a 13-fight lineup that started with a local boy making the walk in front of a partisan crowd and closed with twin championship bouts that set the tone of what’s to come in the two heaviest weight classes in sport going forward.

