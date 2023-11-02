Tom Aspinall: ‘This Is A Lifetime Of Work’

Over the course of a couple of phone calls, that hop across the pond turned into a business trip of the most high-stakes order. Aspinall knows he is a little up against it, as well. Pavlovich finished his last six fights inside the first round, and none of the fights were particularly close. He is also UFC’s all-time leader in knockdowns per 15 minutes at 6.31 and is also ranked second all-time in strikes laded per minute (8.72) and fourth in striking differential (+4.39). On the other hand, Aspinall is littered over the record book, as well. In the same categories, Aspinall ranks 5th (2.78), 3rd (7.65) and 2nd (+4.75), respectively.

Essentially, these two bowled over their competition to date, but Aspinall believes he has every tool in the box to get the job done. Most crucially, in his mind, is his understanding of where people have gone wrong against Pavlovich.

“He is the most dangerous guy in the UFC, in my opinion, to get into a shootout with,” Aspinall said. “To stand flatfooted with him and start trading, and have an ego competition with him, that's what a lot of the guys are doing with him, and that's not what I'm going to do.”