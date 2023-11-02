 Skip to main content
Tom Aspinall of England reacts after defeating Marcin Tybura of Poland their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Tom Aspinall: ‘This Is A Lifetime Of Work’

British Heavyweight Tom Aspinall Hopes To Validate His Belief That He Is The Best In The World By Winning The Interim Heavyweight Title At UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Nov. 2, 2023

Tom Aspinall expects to feel scared when he gets ready to make the walk to the Octagon on November 11 when he will fight Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira.

But that fear always feeds Aspinall with the same belief: He is dangerous. That emotional push-pull is routine for the 30-year-old, who is as giddy about fighting in Madison Square Garden as he is to compete for the world title. At the end of the day, Aspinall says, this is just a sport, so he might as well accept and perhaps even enjoy it for what it is.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“There's only two things that can happen: you can win or lose,” Aspinall told UFC.com. “I just try and don't overcomplicate it. There’s two guys in there having a fight. He can knock me out, I can knock him out. You can submit me. I can submit him. We both got a million ways to win. Let's go and take a chance. Let's roll the dice and see what happens.”

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

About two weeks out from his first shot at UFC gold, Aspinall is his usual self, which is to say cordially confident and honest. He knows two weeks to get ready for a title fight is less than ideal, but he also stayed in the gym after his first-round TKO win over Marcin Tybura in July. That fight held a little more weight to it, anyway, as it was Aspinall’s first bout since suffering a major knee injury the year before. With that weight off his shoulders, he continued to sharpen his skills while he waited for his next fight to materialize. He also planned to make his first visit to New York City and watch Jon Jones defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic first-hand. 

om Aspinall of England punches Marcin Tybura of Poland in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
om Aspinall of England punches Marcin Tybura of Poland in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Over the course of a couple of phone calls, that hop across the pond turned into a business trip of the most high-stakes order. Aspinall knows he is a little up against it, as well. Pavlovich finished his last six fights inside the first round, and none of the fights were particularly close. He is also UFC’s all-time leader in knockdowns per 15 minutes at 6.31 and is also ranked second all-time in strikes laded per minute (8.72) and fourth in striking differential (+4.39). On the other hand, Aspinall is littered over the record book, as well. In the same categories, Aspinall ranks 5th (2.78), 3rd (7.65) and 2nd (+4.75), respectively.

Check Out Everything Celebrating UFC's 30th Anniversary

Essentially, these two bowled over their competition to date, but Aspinall believes he has every tool in the box to get the job done. Most crucially, in his mind, is his understanding of where people have gone wrong against Pavlovich.

“He is the most dangerous guy in the UFC, in my opinion, to get into a shootout with,” Aspinall said. “To stand flatfooted with him and start trading, and have an ego competition with him, that's what a lot of the guys are doing with him, and that's not what I'm going to do.”

Tom Aspinall of England kicks Marcin Tybura of Poland in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Tom Aspinall of England kicks Marcin Tybura of Poland in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The fleet-of-foot Aspinall is one of the most fluid heavyweights on the roster, and his combination of power, speed and technique is part of the reason why so many are high on him as part of the future of the division.

RELATED: Jiří Procházka Timeline | The 10 Best Light Heavyweight Title Fights | Alex Pereira Aims For Another Signature Moment | Jiří Procházka's Pure Focus

Aspinall also feels bolstered from the advice of his friend, mentor and fellow Manchester representative Michael Bisping. England’s first UFC champion and Aspinall regularly talk, and “The Count” has uniquely useful experience from which he can speak. When Bisping defeated Luke Rockhold to win the middleweight title, he did so with about two weeks of notice himself. In fact, Aspinall points out, they each got their phone calls with just about the same amount of time to prepare. 

“He just told me, ‘Listen, don't focus on the two weeks you've been training. This is a lifetime of work going into it,’” Aspinall said. “I've sacrificed so much to be where I am now. It's not been two weeks of work. It's been 15 years of work. Even longer (than that). I've been training with my dad since I was like eight, nine years old. This has been a lifetime of work.”

Tom Aspinall Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Tom Aspinall Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura
/

A year ago, Aspinall was at home recovering from knee surgery and wondering when he would get to fight again. Family and friends held him up during the earliest days of recovery, and he returned with the same confident fury people came to expect from him.

After he secured his comeback victory, he nearly ripped the microphone out of Bisping’s hands to declare his intentions: he wanted the heavyweight title by any means necessary. 

Through less-than-ideal means, he gets his chance on November 11, but he is already living his dream. He is making a career out of what he loves and providing for his family, as well. The belt is the “cherry on the cake,” one that solidifies his conviction that he is the best in the world. He knows anything can happen in a heavyweight fight. What he expects, however, is a rush of validation that comes with all that hard work and sacrifice coming to fruition in the form of a UFC title.

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
UFC 295
:
Tom Aspinall of England punches Serghei Spivak of the Ukraine in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Tom Aspinall | Greatest Hits

Relive Tom Aspinall's Greatest Hits Inside The UFC Octagon 

Watch the Video
Alex Pereira jogs around the octagon prior to his middleweight fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Athletes

Alex Pereira Career Highlights: Journey To The Belt

It Only Took “Poatan” Three UFC Fights To Get His Shot At The Title. Learn More About The Career Highlights That Led Him To Become The Middleweight Champion

More
Jiri Prochazka of Czech Republic prepares to fight Glover Teixeira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Jiří Procházka: Pure Concentration, Focus And Happiness

Nearly 18 Months After Winning The Light Heavyweight Title, Jiří Procházka Returns Rejuvenated And Refocused Ahead Of His Title Fight At UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

More
: