Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall By The Numbers | UFC 295
Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall By The Numbers | UFC 295

Take A Look At The Gaudy Numbers Between The Two Men Set For The Co-Main Event At UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Nov. 3, 2023

Although the interim heavyweight title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall doesn’t hold the same historic weight as the matchup between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, the young contenders have made their own mark in the UFC history books themselves.

Through seven fights each, they’ve established themselves as the clear-cut challengers to the throne, even if their names don’t necessarily carry the same prestigious weight as Jones and Miocic, who are considered as a pair of the greatest to ever step into the Octagon.

Aspinall and Pavlovich can start carving out their own legacy, however, at UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, where they will compete for a piece of the UFC title in the co-main event. Arguably, this fight is the more explosive heavyweight matchup if you look at their track records. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the most eye-popping numbers from the men competing for their first grasp at gold in Madison Square Garden

Average Fight Time

Aspinall: 2:19 (shortest all-time)

Pavlovich: 2:23 (3rd shortest all-time)

Through 14 combined UFC fights (seven each), only Aspinall has seen a second round. Neither fighter comes out wild. Instead, they’re rather patient when going about their work. They also just possess devastating power (and slick grappling in Aspinall’s case) that can end the fight in the blink of an eye. 

Knockdowns Averaged Per 15 Minutes

Aspinall: 2.78 (5th all-time)

Pavlovich: 6.31 (1st all-time)

About that power – they both have it in spades. Of course, when your fights are lasting less than a round with hyper-regularity, that’ll skew the numbers a bit, but it does speak to the sudden stopping ability of both men. Pavlovich has made the best sluggers in the world fold with a single punch while Aspinall usually strings together a lightning-quick combination to drop his foe. Either way, the devastation comes.

Strikes Landed Per Minute

Aspinall: 7.65 (3rd all-time)

Pavlovich: 8.72 (2nd all-time)

Similar to the knockdowns-per-minute number, these guys have spent most, if not all, of their UFC careers as the proverbial hammer. They get on the front-foot quickly, stay there, and pounce when they sense an opportunity to finish the fight.

Even when rushing their opponents, though, they keep their composure. The best example of this is probably Aspinall’s win over Andrei Arlovski. Aspinall rocked Arlovski in the first round and looked to get the former champion out of there early, but when Arlovski endured, Aspinall switched things up in the second frame and got the submission win.

Striking Differential

UFC 295 Breakdown | Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall
UFC 295 Breakdown | Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall
/

Aspinall: +4.75 (2nd all-time)

Pavlovich: +4.39 (4th all-time)

Speaking of staying on the front foot, neither man has been in a particularly close fight. Other than suffering an injury against Curtis Blaydes, Aspinall hasn’t really been properly knocked. The same goes for Pavlovich outside of his loss to Alistair Overeem in his UFC debut. Pavlovich has shown a decent chin, though, and has shown the ability to continue swarming his opponent even when they fire back. For Aspinall, he utilizes his speed and footwork a bit more to evade and make himself a difficult target.

UFC 295
