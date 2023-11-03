Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall By The Numbers | UFC 295

Through seven fights each, they’ve established themselves as the clear-cut challengers to the throne, even if their names don’t necessarily carry the same prestigious weight as Jones and Miocic, who are considered as a pair of the greatest to ever step into the Octagon.

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Aspinall and Pavlovich can start carving out their own legacy, however, at UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, where they will compete for a piece of the UFC title in the co-main event. Arguably, this fight is the more explosive heavyweight matchup if you look at their track records. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the most eye-popping numbers from the men competing for their first grasp at gold in Madison Square Garden