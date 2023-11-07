Coach Conversation | Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall

He’s almost like a Ciryl Gane. Imagine if Ciryl Gane was good at jiu jitsu; that’s kind of how I look at Tom Aspinall.

Kyte: The thing to me that elevates Pavlovich’s power and elevates the danger of it is what we saw in the Tai Tuivasa fight: he’s got that thudding power, but then he doesn’t go bonkers; he sits there and measures. It’s “I’m gonna land three more and we’re gonna be done rather than throw 15 and be exhausted if I somehow don’t get you out of here.”

He’s economical and smart in the application of that freakish power.

Chartier: The athleticism gets me, too. When guys are that big and move like that, and it looks like they could have five-round cardio? That’s scary. He doesn’t look like a guy that is going to slow down.

Kyte: He’s gone 25 minutes before and he looked good. He’s one of those great big, thick, gigantic human beings.

With Aspinall, I agree with you about the well-roundedness. I wrote up the preview for this fight and said, “He low-key has outstanding jiu jitsu and people just don’t know it” because he didn't have to show it that much. The straight armbar win over (Alexander) Volkov showed a little of it, but he’s always kind of said he’s only going to show little bits and pieces when he has to, and, for me, that’s his best trait.

He’s got a complete tool kit and we haven’t had to see it yet.