The 10 Best Heavyweight Title Fights

When Mir touched down in the UFC after just a pair of victories outside of the Octagon, the Brazilian jiu jitsu ace immediately felt like someone that could one day challenge for the heavyweight title.

Although he stumbled a couple fights in, the Las Vegas native won five of his first six appearances to push his record to 7-1 and position himself to challenge Sylvia for the vacant title at UFC 48. It took just 50 seconds for Mir to claim victory, as the champion spilled him to the canvas off a low kick, prompting the challenger to instantly attack an armbar off his back, using the fence to help him rotate his hips into position.

Mir clamped onto the right arm and extended, and while Sylvia didn’t tap, referee Herb Dean rightfully halted the action, recognizing that Mir had broken Sylvia’s arm.

At the time, it felt like the victory could be the start of an extended reign for Mir, but it wasn’t meant to be, as the new champion was involved in a motorcycle accident three months later that ultimately resulted in his being stripped of the title and spending 20 months on the sidelines.

He would eventually claim the interim title and once again challenge for the undisputed title later in his career, but we’ll have more on that later.

Randy Couture defeats Tim Sylvia (UFC 68)