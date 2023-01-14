 Skip to main content
Dan Ige, Roman Kopylov, Umar Nurmagomedov and Allan Nascimento earn $50,000 Performance Bonuses
Results

Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov

The Fights & Performances That Warranted An Extra $50,000 In 2023
By UFC Staff Report • Jan. 14, 2023

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov

January 14, 2023 | UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Fight CardFinal Results | Official Scorecards

Dan Ige punches Damon Jackson in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Dan Ige punches Damon Jackson in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Performance Of The Night Bonuses 

Performance Of The Night: Dan Ige

Coming off three consecutive losses, Dan Ige got back into the winner’s circle in a big way with a 2nd-round knockout win over Damon Jackson in the co-main event. Ige came out faster than usual, pressing the action and landing a variety of punches up top and to the body before scoring a takedown at the end of the first frame. The second round, he continued his powerfully methodical work, and when Jackson lept into range late into the second round, Ige found a home for a huge left hand and walked off without following up at all.  

Performance Of The Night: Roman Kopylov

Roman Kopylov picked up his second consecutive knockout in the Octagon with a technically adept TKO win over Punahele Soriano in the second round. After a steady start in the first round, Kopylov started working Soriano’s body, highlighted by a spinning back kick to the Hawaiian’s body. Another body shot buckled Soriano, and Kopylov swarmed to get the stoppage.

Performance Of The Night: Umar Nurmagomedov

In perhaps his best performance yet, Umar Nurmagomedov scored his first career knockout win with a beautiful left hook against Raoni Barcelos. Nurmagomedov started out methodically, and his striking looked sharp from the southpaw stance. As the two came together, Nurmagomedov came up short on a left kick but followed quickly with a left hook that put Barcelos out cold. Nurmagomedov followed up with one more shot, but it wasn’t necessary at that point. Nurmagomedov now hopes to turn his attention to a top-15 opponent. 

Performance Of The Night: Allan Nascimento

Brazil’s Allan Nascimento looked sharp against Carlos Hernandez. After a steady start, Nascimento found his way to Hernandez’s back and threatened the choke. When Hernandez stood up with Nascimento still hanging onto his back and looking for a rear naked choke, Nascimento deftly switched his grip and got the submission win midway through the first round. 

Tags
Performance of the Night
Fight of the Night
post-fight bonus
bonus
:
A general view of the Octagon prior to the Road to UFC event at Etihad Arena on October 23, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Road To UFC Finals Set For February 4

Road To UFC Final Sets For February 4 In Las Vegas On The Prelims For UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac 

More
Stephan Bonnar 1977 - 2022
Athletes

Stephan Bonnar 1977 - 2022

Remembering the UFC Hall of Famer and The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 Contender Stephan Bonnar.

More
Interviews

Glover Teixeira Reacts To Title Fight In Brazil | UFC…

Former Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira Reacts To The News That He Will Be Facing Jamahal Hill In A Main Event Title Fight At UFC 283 In Brazil

Watch the Video
: