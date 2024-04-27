Beneil Dariush Named 2024 Recipient Of Forrest Griffin Community Award

UFC Foundation
UFC today announced that lightweight Beneil Dariush has been named the 2024 recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award. Named in honor of UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, the award recognizes a UFC athlete for their exceptional volunteer and charity work and the meaningful impact their efforts have on the community.
The Forrest Griffin Community Award is presented annually as part of the UFC Honors President’s Choice category, as the award recipient is personally selected by UFC President & CEO Dana White. UFC Honors is the company's annual awards program recognizing UFC athletes, exceptional performances, and special moments throughout each year.
As the 2024 recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, Beneil will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the UFC Foundation.
Beneil will be honored for this award during the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as part of the 12th Annual UFC International Fight Week. The event will take place on Thursday, June 27 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS.
“Beneil does an incredible job giving back to his community,” said UFC President & CEO Dana White. “Beneil sets a perfect example of how athletes should use their platforms to raise awareness for the charitable causes they care about the most while helping those who are less fortunate. It’s an honor to present him with this award.”
In 2018, Beneil began partnering with the Shlama Foundation to raise funds and awareness while training for upcoming events. As a black belt in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai, he would conduct meet and greets and training sessions, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the organization.
After earning his first $50,000 performance bonus in 2019, Beneil used his winnings to fund two orphanages in Haiti in partnership with Promise Child Ministries. Entitled Cap-Haitian Children’s Home, Beneil has two locations that each house more than 20 students and a full-time staff of teachers, administrative employees, and custodians.
Founded in 2003, Promise Child is a community of believers who sponsor children in Haiti, South Asia, Asia, South Sudan, and Uganda and have project-driven outreach in America. Promise Child’s primary goal is to see the empowerment of underserved children worldwide through sponsorship providing education, nutrition, shelter, proper nutrition, and Gospel-centered care.
Beneil also gives back to the local community in his Southern California neighborhood by teaching youth jiu-jitsu and self-defense classes at Kings MMA five days per week. During his classes, he teaches students ages 8 – 17 the fundamentals of jiu-jitsu and self-defense while also educating them on nutrition.
View Beneil Dariush's Athlete Profile
Currently the no. 6-ranked contender in the lightweight division, Beneil is a veteran of 29 fights and has compiled a record of 22-6-1 (16-6-1 UFC) since his debut in 2014.
A proficient Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, Beneil has also won three gold, two bronze, and four silver medals while competing in the world jiu-jitsu championships.
For more information regarding Promise Child, please visit www.promisechild.org.