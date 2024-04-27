Beneil Dariush Named 2024 Recipient Of Forrest Griffin Community Award

Beneil will be honored for this award during the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as part of the 12th Annual UFC International Fight Week. The event will take place on Thursday, June 27 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

“Beneil does an incredible job giving back to his community,” said UFC President & CEO Dana White. “Beneil sets a perfect example of how athletes should use their platforms to raise awareness for the charitable causes they care about the most while helping those who are less fortunate. It’s an honor to present him with this award.”

In 2018, Beneil began partnering with the Shlama Foundation to raise funds and awareness while training for upcoming events. As a black belt in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai, he would conduct meet and greets and training sessions, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the organization.

After earning his first $50,000 performance bonus in 2019, Beneil used his winnings to fund two orphanages in Haiti in partnership with Promise Child Ministries. Entitled Cap-Haitian Children’s Home, Beneil has two locations that each house more than 20 students and a full-time staff of teachers, administrative employees, and custodians.