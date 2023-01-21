Official Scorecards | UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira aims to take back his crown against No. 7 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces interim champion Brandon Moreno for a fourth meeting.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill takes place live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. Tune in for the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be seen ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC, with the main card following at 10pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV.

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Winner Interviews & More