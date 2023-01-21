 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer announces the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill, Live From Jeunesse Arena In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 
Jan. 22, 2023

Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira aims to take back his crown against No. 7 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces interim champion Brandon Moreno for a fourth meeting. 

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill takes place live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. Tune in for the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be seen ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC, with the main card following at 10pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Winner Interviews & More

 

 

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill Scorecards 

Saimon Oliveira vs Daniel Marcos 

      Daniel Marcos defeats Saimon Oliveira by KO [strikes] at 2:18 of Round 2

      Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Fairn 

      Josianne Nunes defeats Zarah Fairn by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

      Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby 

      Nicolas Dalby defeats Warlley Alves by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

      Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney 

      Ismael Bonfim def. Terrance McKinney by KO [flying knee] at 2:17 of Round 2

      Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann 

      Cody Stamann defeats Luan Lacerda by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

      Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida 

      Jailton Almeida defeats Shamil Abdurakhimov by TKO [strikes] at 2:56 of Round 2

      Gabriel Bonfim vs Mounir Lazzez 

      Gabriel Bonfim defeats Mounir Lazzez by submission [guillotine choke] at 0:49 of Round 1

      Thiago Moises vs Melquizael Costa  

      Thiago Moises defeats Melquizael Costa by submission [rear-naked choke] at 4:05 of Round 2

      Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira 

      Brunno Ferreira defeats Gregory Rodrigues by KO (left hand) at 4:13 of Round 1

      Shogun Rua vs Ihor Potieria 

      Ihor Potieria defeats Mauricio Rua by TKO [strikes] at 4:05 of Round 1

      Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker 

      Johnny Walker def. Paul Craig by TKO [strikes] at 2:16 of Round 1

      Lauren Murphy vs Jessica Andrade 

      Jessica Andrade defeats Lauren Murphy by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

      Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny 

      Gilbert Burns defeats Neil Magny by submission [arm-triangle choke] at 4:15 of Round 1

      Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 

      Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo by TKO [doctor stoppage] at 5:00 of Round 3

      Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill 

      Jamahal Hill defeats Glover Teixeira by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

