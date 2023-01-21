Official Scorecards | UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Athletes
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill, Live From Jeunesse Arena In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira aims to take back his crown against No. 7 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces interim champion Brandon Moreno for a fourth meeting.
UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill takes place live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. Tune in for the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be seen ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC, with the main card following at 10pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Winner Interviews & More
UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill Scorecards
Saimon Oliveira vs Daniel Marcos
Daniel Marcos defeats Saimon Oliveira by KO [strikes] at 2:18 of Round 2 | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Fairn
Josiane Nunes defeats Zarah Fairn by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby
Nicolas Dalby defeats Warlley Alves by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney
Ismael Bonfim defeats Terrance McKinney by KO (flying knee) at 2:17 of Round 2 | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann
Cody Stamann defeats Luan Lacerda by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida
Jailton Almeida defeats Shamil Abdurakhimov by TKO [strikes] at 2:56 of Round 2 | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Gabriel Bonfim vs Mounir Lazzez
Gabriel Bonfim defeats Mounir Lazzez by submission [guillotine choke] at 0:49 of Round 1 | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Thiago Moises vs Melquizael Costa
Thiago Moises defeats Melquizael Costa by submission [rear-naked choke] at 4:05 of Round 2 | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira
Brunno Ferreira defeats Gregory Rodrigues by KO [left hand] at 4:13 of Round 1 | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Shogun Rua vs Ihor Potieria
Ihor Potieria def. Mauricio Rua by TKO [strikes] at 4:05 of Round 1 | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker
Johnny Walker defeats Paul Craig by TKO [strike] at 2:16 of Round 1 | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Lauren Murphy vs Jessica Andrade
Jessica Andrade defeats Lauren Murphy by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26) | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny
Gilbert Burns defeats Neil Magny by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:15 of Round 1 | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno
Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo by TKO [doctor stoppage] at 5:00 of Round 3 | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill defeats Glover Teixeira by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44) | Results, Winner Interviews & More
