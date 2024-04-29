 Skip to main content
Steve Erceg
UFC 301 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg In Rio de Janeiro On May 4, 2024
Apr. 29, 2024

UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro for an exciting flyweight title fight that sees champion Alexandre Pantoja facing rising contender Steve Erceg. The co-main event promises fireworks as the "The King of Rio" José Aldo returns to the Octagon to faced No. 13 ranked bantamweight Jonathan Martinez

UFC 301: PANTOJA VS ERCEG Early Prelims kickoff Saturday March 9 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 301 Embedded | Episode 1 

On the first episode of UFC Embedded, the stars of UFC 301 prepare: champ Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg, Jonathan Martinez, Jose Aldo, and Caio Borralho. Scotland’s Paul Craig lands in Rio.

UFC 301 Embedded | Episode 1
UFC 301 Embedded | Episode 1
Don't miss a moment of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC 301
