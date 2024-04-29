UFC 301 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC 301: PANTOJA VS ERCEG Early Prelims kickoff Saturday March 9 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 301 Embedded | Episode 1

On the first episode of UFC Embedded, the stars of UFC 301 prepare: champ Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg, Jonathan Martinez, Jose Aldo, and Caio Borralho. Scotland’s Paul Craig lands in Rio.