UFC 301 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro for an exciting flyweight title fight that sees champion Alexandre Pantoja facing rising contender Steve Erceg. The co-main event promises fireworks as the "The King of Rio" José Aldo returns to the Octagon to faced No. 13 ranked bantamweight Jonathan Martinez.
UFC 301: PANTOJA VS ERCEG Early Prelims kickoff Saturday March 9 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
On the first episode of UFC Embedded, the stars of UFC 301 prepare: champ Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg, Jonathan Martinez, Jose Aldo, and Caio Borralho. Scotland’s Paul Craig lands in Rio.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.