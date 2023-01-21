UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill Results

Saturday night, the Octagon returned to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the first time since UFC 239 in May 2019, bringing 15 fights to Jeunesse Arena, capped by twin championship fights.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira took on surging contender Jamahal Hill for the vacant title, and in the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno squared off for the fourth time, with the flyweight strap once again hanging in the balance.

The crowd was at a fever pitch from the outset and the action remained electric throughout, with UFC 283 serving as a captivating kickoff to the 2023 pay-per-view schedule, and a night that will help set the course in several divisions this year.

It was a massive collection of competitive, entertaining, and important fights in front of a raucous crowd, and it exceeded expectations.

Learn how everything played out with our fight-by-fight recaps below.| Official Scorecards