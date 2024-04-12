Weigh-In Results | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

UFC 300
Weigh-in
The Athletes Step On The Scale To Make It Official For The Historic Event Happening April 13 In Las Vegas. Early Prelims Kick Off At 6pm ET / 3pm PT Saturday.
UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for one of the biggest events in combat sports history, headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.
UFC 300: PEREIRA vs HILL takes place Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.
How To Watch And Stream UFC 300 In Your Country
Main event, co-main event and BMF title bout all scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.
UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Alex Pereira () vs Jamahal Hill ()
Co-Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Title Bout: Zhang Weili () vs Yan Xiaonan ()
BMF Title – Lightweight Bout: Justin Gaethje () vs Max Holloway ()
Saturday's Super-Stacked Fight Card Breakdown
Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira () vs Arman Tsarukyan ()
Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal () vs Cody Brundage ()
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Jiří Procházka () vs Aleksandar Rakic ()
Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar () vs Aljamain Sterling ()
MORE UFC 300: Embedded | Countdown | Breakdown | Connected
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Holly Holm () vs Kayla Harrison ()
Featherweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff () vs Diego Lopes ()
EARLY PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner () vs Renato Moicano ()
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jéssica Andrade () vs Marina Rodriguez ()
EVEN MORE UFC 300: A Thing Of Beauty | Forever Young | Jim F'ing Miller | Jéssica Andrade's Fireworks | Welcome Kayla Harrison | Top Highlights | Scary Pereira | King Hill | The Many Champs Of UFC 300 | Yan's Journey | BMF Preview | Inside The Main Event | Holm Ready | Prochazka Interview
Lightweight Bout: Bobby Green () vs Jim Miller ()
Bantamweight Bout: Deiveson Figueiredo () vs Cody Garbrandt ()
Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Save 35% on a UFC Fight Pass Annual Plan (exclusions apply). Sign up now
Embedded
UFC 300 Embedded | All Episodes
UFC 300