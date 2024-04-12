Weigh-In Results | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for one of the biggest events in combat sports history, headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill . UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.

Main event, co-main event and BMF title bout all scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.

UFC 300: PEREIRA vs HILL takes place Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Save 35% on a UFC Fight Pass Annual Plan (exclusions apply). Sign up now