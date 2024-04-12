 Skip to main content
Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira & Zhang Weili
Weigh-In Results | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

The Athletes Step On The Scale To Make It Official For The Historic Event Happening April 13 In Las Vegas. Early Prelims Kick Off At 6pm ET / 3pm PT Saturday.
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 12, 2024

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for one of the biggest events in combat sports history, headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.

UFC 300: PEREIRA vs HILL takes place Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 300 In Your Country

Main event, co-main event and BMF title bout all scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Alex Pereira () vs Jamahal Hill ()

Co-Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Title Bout: Zhang Weili () vs Yan Xiaonan ()

BMF Title – Lightweight Bout: Justin Gaethje () vs Max Holloway ()

Saturday's Super-Stacked Fight Card Breakdown

Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira () vs Arman Tsarukyan ()

Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal () vs Cody Brundage ()

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jiří Procházka () vs Aleksandar Rakic ()

Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar () vs Aljamain Sterling ()  

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Holly Holm () vs Kayla Harrison ()

Featherweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff () vs Diego Lopes ()

EARLY PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner () vs Renato Moicano () 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jéssica Andrade () vs Marina Rodriguez ()

Lightweight Bout: Bobby Green  () vs Jim Miller ()      

Bantamweight Bout: Deiveson Figueiredo () vs Cody Garbrandt ()

Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Deiveson Figueiredo, Alex Pereira, Justin Gaethje, Zhang Weili, Aljamain Sterling, Jamahal Hill, Jessica Andrade, Holly Holm, Charles Oliveira, Cody Garbrandt, Max Holloway, Jiri Prochazka
