Coach Conversation | Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

I think something that Jamahal is great with is that he has great power off both sides and fantastic timing. He reminds me of Bojan (Velickovic) because Bojan is a right-handed southpaw, and Jamahal possesses a crazy amount of power in his right hand too. I’m not sure if Jamahal is a righty or not — like a true righty — but he has a crazy amount of power in that right hand, as evident when he finished Johnny Walker with it.

The more impressive thing to me in that finish in particular is that he was orthodox and he set that up really nicely.

He also has great eyes — he has great vision in the pocket, especially with his boxing. His ability to time people from both of his stances is really something that stands out to me and I think we’re going to see a lot of that on Saturday night.

Kyte: I spoke with him before this one and one of the things he said was, “I’m on that level with Alex; I’m on that world-class level (in terms of striking), and people haven’t seen it. I haven’t had to show what I can do.”

It’s always interesting with a guy like that, because we’ve seen some pretty good striking from him. He’s not technical the way a guy Alex is, but could he be that elite tier guy that is able to stand and finish and go with anybody?

Madden: It’s tough to say. When I was prepping for this, thinking about this stuff, it really reminds me of our conversation about Volkanovski and Topuria.

I’m not saying Alex is Volkanovski — I think that’s a premature comparison — but in terms of someone that is maybe unproven, we sat down and said, “Yeah, Topuria is undefeated, but let’s look at his track record, Volkanovski’s track record.” I think we can do the same thing here with Jamahal Hill.

Glover (Teixeira) is amazing and clearly a legend of the sport, but he was getting up there in age, so to beat him decisively for five rounds, how much does it tell us? I’m not sure.