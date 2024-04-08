Kayla Harrison Is All-In

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

But the UFC was always in the conversation, with what ifs swirling around, wondering if she was going to ultimately compete in the Octagon. In January, the speculation ended when UFC CEO Dana White announced that she had signed with the promotion. The reaction was immediate, and in a world where everyone seemingly finds something negative in any news, Harrison’s signing was greeted with positive feedback.

“To be honest with you, I try to stay off social media just because it can get a little bit toxic, but I am really happy that everyone seems so excited,” she said. “I think what matters most is I'm excited, my family's excited, my team is excited. This has been a long time coming and yeah, it's all good vibes. Nice, good energy, positive energy, and we're taking all of that with us to UFC 300.”

And before you ask, don’t think that while Harrison was fighting in a different weight class in a different promotion, she wasn’t looking at what was going on in the UFC’s bantamweight division that she will compete in starting this weekend.

“I'm always doing my due diligence,” Harrison said. “I'm a professional. This is my sport, this is my dream and I take it very seriously. So, of course, I was always paying attention and watching, but I had a lot of stuff on my plate. I was focused where I was at. But I'm ready. I know exactly what I'm getting into and I have a great team around me who's prepared me properly. I train alongside these guys every day. I'm in a room full of killers every day, so I know exactly where I stand, and I like my chances.”