Official Scorecards | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL takes place Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Main, co-main and BMF title bout scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Scorecards

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt