Official Scorecards | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for one of the biggest events in combat sports history, headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.
UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL takes place Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
Main, co-main and BMF title bout scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Scorecards
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt
Deiveson Figueiredo | Cody Garbrandt
Bobby Green vs Jim Miller
Bobby Green | Jim Miller
Jéssica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez
Jessica Andrade | Marina Rodriguez
Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano
Jalin Turner | Renato Moicano
Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes
Sodiq Yusuff | Diego Lopes
Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison
Holly Holm | Kayla Harrison
Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling
Calvin Kattar | Aljamain Sterling
Jiří Procházka vs Aleksandar Rakić
Jiri Prochazka | Aleksandar Rakic
Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage
Bo Nickal | Cody Brundage
Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan
Charles Oliveira | Arman Tsarukyan
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
Justin Gaethje | Max Holloway
Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan
Zhang Weili | Yan Xiaonan
Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill
Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
