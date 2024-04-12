 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Official Scorecards | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada 
Apr. 6, 2024

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for one of the biggest events in combat sports history, headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.

UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL takes place Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Main, co-main and BMF title bout scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Scorecards 

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt 

      Athlete Profiles: Deiveson Figueiredo | Cody Garbrandt

      Bobby Green vs Jim Miller

          Athlete Profiles: Bobby Green | Jim Miller 

          Jéssica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez

            Athlete Profiles: Jessica Andrade | Marina Rodriguez 

            Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano 

                Athlete Profiles: Jalin Turner | Renato Moicano 

                Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes

                      Athlete Profiles: Sodiq Yusuff |  Diego Lopes 

                      Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison 

                      Athlete Profiles: Holly Holm | Kayla Harrison

                      Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling

                      Athlete Profiles: Calvin Kattar | Aljamain Sterling

                      Jiří Procházka vs Aleksandar Rakić

                            Athlete Profiles: Jiri Prochazka | Aleksandar Rakic

                            Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage 

                              Athlete Profiles:  Bo Nickal | Cody Brundage

                              Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan 

                              Athlete Profiles: Charles Oliveira | Arman Tsarukyan

                              Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway 

                                Athlete Profiles: Justin Gaethje | Max Holloway

                                Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan 

                                Athlete Profiles: Zhang Weili Yan Xiaonan 

                                Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill 

                                  Athlete Profiles: Alex Pereira | Jamahal Hill

