Jamahal Hill: Return of the King

After defeating Glover Teixeira to claim the light heavyweight title at UFC 283 at the outset of last year, the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate felt primed to embark on a reign of destruction and mayhem that would etch his name in the history books and bring calm to what had been a turbulent division for the previous 12 months.

Six months after claiming the title, Hill was playing in a basketball game with other UFC personalities during International Fight Week. He moved to cut through the center of the lane and felt a pop, falling to the floor. When he stood, his foot wasn’t working the way it should and he knew almost instantly that he had torn his Achilles tendon.

“The main thing I had to deal with was my own disappointment, my own expectations,” said Hill, who officially vacated the title on November 11, 2023, the night that Alex Pereira, the man he faces this weekend in the main event of UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, stepped in against Jiri Prochazka, the previous champion who had similarly abdicated the throne due to injury, at UFC 285 in New York City.

“I thought when I won the title, to me, this is where the belt had come to rest for years. There wasn’t going to be any other championship lineage until I was done. That was my my plan. In my mind, that is how I saw the future moving on.

“I had the Jiri fight, and it was there and presented to be given to me. I had Alex on the way up, so I was in a position to establish my reign in a way that would start to put me in a better position as far as resume, with the fans; blow my name up. Those are things I had to come to terms with, readjust to those.”