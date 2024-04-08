UFC 300 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL takes place Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

UFC 300 Embedded | Episode 1

On the first episode of UFC 300 Embedded, Alex Pereira hangs with Chuck Liddell and Glover Teixeira. Cody Garbrandt, Weili Zhang, Aljamain Sterling and Jamahal Hill bring big belt energy to the UFC PI. Max Holloway arrives in Vegas. Bo Nickal does game night; Justin Gaethje gets in leg day.