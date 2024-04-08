UFC 300 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC 300
UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for one of the biggest events in combat sports history, headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.
UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL takes place Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
On the first episode of UFC 300 Embedded, Alex Pereira hangs with Chuck Liddell and Glover Teixeira. Cody Garbrandt, Weili Zhang, Aljamain Sterling and Jamahal Hill bring big belt energy to the UFC PI. Max Holloway arrives in Vegas. Bo Nickal does game night; Justin Gaethje gets in leg day.
