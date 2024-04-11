Holly Holm Is Ready To Make A Statement At UFC 300

“And it's a mutual respect that I have for her. I know she's worked hard to be where she is. You don't get to that point in a career, much less more than one career, without having skill and hard work. So the feeling's mutual, but also, in order to be where we are, we both want to get in there and win. So I know her respect is there, but I know she wants to come (and beat me). And my job is to not let that happen.”

Holm admitted that she has never put a timeline on her career - "You’re never promised tomorrow, so you just have to make the best of what's in front of you” – but she said that the key to her remarkable longevity in one of the toughest sports in the world is down to being grounded and understanding that there is always room to improve. It’s that mindset that has helped her bounce back from defeats and continue moving forward in her career.

“In order to have a career that's long and successful, you have to be able to look at what you did, evaluate what you did, be honest with yourself, learn from it, and get better and put the time in,” she explained.

“If you can't face it, then you'll never actually get over it, or get better from it. So I just like to face it head-on. Sometimes, being honest with yourself is the most frustrating part. But if you can do that, you will get better, you will be stronger, and you will move forward.

“Coming to MMA, I didn't come in thinking I'm gonna fight for this many years, or this many fights, or anything like that. It was just one fight at a time. And I'm still passionate about it. I definitely know we're getting closer to the end – I'm not going to fight forever – but I'm still capable of fighting with the best. And I want to do it as long as I'm passionate.”