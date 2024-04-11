Holly Holm Is Ready To Make A Statement At UFC 300

UFC 300
Holly Holm has fought a who’s who of women’s MMA over the course of her stellar career, so it’s perhaps no surprise that when the UFC matchmakers pondered who to match Kayla Harrison with at UFC 300, it was “The Preacher’s Daughter” who got the call.
Such is Holm’s longevity inside the Octagon, it’s easy to forget that MMA was actually her third sport, having already achieved championship status in kickboxing and boxing prior to her career switch.
Now, at the age of 42, Holm is relishing the chance to welcome two-time Olympic judo champion and former PFL women’s lightweight champ Harrison to the UFC women’s bantamweight division.
The pair will face off on a loaded fight card at UFC 300, and despite her storied career to date, Holm admitted she was still stoked to get the call to fight on this weekend’s historic card.
Gosh, it's exciting!” she told UFC.com during fight week in Las Vegas.
“I always want to do something and be part of something that is big, that's huge, that people are paying attention to, and watching. And not only that, it's not just being part of it, but wanting to excel in it. So I want to come in and make a statement on a big stage.”
That statement would certainly be a big one. Harrison signed to the UFC earlier this year to great fanfare, and the 33-year-old former Olympian has made no secret of her desire to swiftly climb the bantamweight ranks and become a UFC champion. Harrison exudes self-confidence but has also this week paid tribute to Holm’s career accolades inside the Octagon, calling her a legend of the sport.
Holm was happy to take the compliment and said that the respect runs both ways.
“I’m always humbled and honored when anybody has ever looked at my career and seen it as some kind of inspiration in any way, or that they respect it in any way,” she said.
“And it's a mutual respect that I have for her. I know she's worked hard to be where she is. You don't get to that point in a career, much less more than one career, without having skill and hard work. So the feeling's mutual, but also, in order to be where we are, we both want to get in there and win. So I know her respect is there, but I know she wants to come (and beat me). And my job is to not let that happen.”
Holm admitted that she has never put a timeline on her career - "You’re never promised tomorrow, so you just have to make the best of what's in front of you” – but she said that the key to her remarkable longevity in one of the toughest sports in the world is down to being grounded and understanding that there is always room to improve. It’s that mindset that has helped her bounce back from defeats and continue moving forward in her career.
“In order to have a career that's long and successful, you have to be able to look at what you did, evaluate what you did, be honest with yourself, learn from it, and get better and put the time in,” she explained.
“If you can't face it, then you'll never actually get over it, or get better from it. So I just like to face it head-on. Sometimes, being honest with yourself is the most frustrating part. But if you can do that, you will get better, you will be stronger, and you will move forward.
“Coming to MMA, I didn't come in thinking I'm gonna fight for this many years, or this many fights, or anything like that. It was just one fight at a time. And I'm still passionate about it. I definitely know we're getting closer to the end – I'm not going to fight forever – but I'm still capable of fighting with the best. And I want to do it as long as I'm passionate.”
Holm’s preparation for Harrison saw a former foe join her fight camp, as former UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg helped her get ready for the matchup. The pair have long held a respect for each other, both before and since their UFC 219 bout in 2017, and Holm described having a fellow MMA icon in her training camp as a “blessing.”
Working with Cris Cyborg was great,” she said.
“I’d never really got to know her on a personal level. But training with her, it was great. She knows how to train – we’ll go hard, but also like, let's get to the fight healthy.
“To have someone my size and be able to train for this fight who's strong, a hard worker, who understands the game, was great.”
The bout offers Holm the chance to showcase her skills on a huge stage as she features on yet another massive UFC fight card.
“Getting the belt (at UFC 193) was a huge moment, but that's not the only moment,” he said.
“You know, even my first fight in the UFC – it was my first fight and I was co-main event, a huge arena that, at the time, was huge coming from before (in boxing).
“And then, when we fought in Australia when Ronda and I did fight for the title, I believe at the time that was the most viewed event as far as the most people that were in an arena for a fight.
“It wasn't just that moment, but, for me, there's been cards that have been huge and some of them haven't gone my way. Co-headlining with Conor McGregor (at UFC 196). That was a lot of energy and a lot of excitement. And there's been some big cards that I've been on that I'm really appreciative of, and this is another one. I also look at it like, yeah, there's a reason why – because I belong here.”
“UFC 300 is a huge card and just to be sharing it with other champions and other like-minded people … I’m very excited to be here,” she said.
"But it's not that. It's that I want to do well while everyone is watching. I want to take this opportunity to make a statement. I've always had this thought in my mind that I'm not here just for a participation ribbon, just to say I was on UFC 300, or in any fight I've ever had. I'm here for victory.”
As for the fight itself, Holm has never been one to make sweeping predictions, but where she was emphatic was her need to end the night with her hand raised.
“For this fight, for me, there’s really no option to lose,” she stated.
“I need to win. I want to win. I expect to win. I put that on myself. I've had a great training camp and not just to be for the belt, but to make a statement and show that I’m right here, I’m someone to fear.
“After all this hard work that I've had over these years, I'm still ready to rock and roll.”
