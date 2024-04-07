Champ Alex Pereira A Scary Proposition Heading Into UFC 300 Main Event

Now that he’s standing atop the light heavyweight division and poised to defend his title opposite former champion Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300, even “Poatan” has to admit that he’s not quite sure how he used to fight in his previous weight class.

“We talk about that sometimes: how did I make 185?” the champion said through a translator, acknowledging the impressive feat that allowed him to garner his first of two UFC titles. “I don’t even know because now I’m cutting half of what I was cutting, but I’m cutting what there is to cut.

“Before, I was cutting when there was nothing else to cut, so definitely a lot more comfortable and a lot healthier.”

The six-foot-four combat sports standout never missed weight during his middleweight run, but certainly looked more comfortable on the scale when he transitioned to light heavyweight last July. He was still menacing, still a powerful figure to contend with, and after just two fights, had risen to the top of the division.