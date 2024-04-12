Main Card Results | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

Announcements
Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for one of the biggest events in combat sports history, headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.
UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL takes place Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
Main, co-main and BMF title bout scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Prelim Results
UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Results
UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Prelim Results
Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage
- Undefeated Bo Nickal (5-0, fighting out of State College, Penn.) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Cody Brundage (10-5, fighting out of Englewood, Colo.) at middleweight
Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan
- Former UFC lightweight champion and current No. 1 ranked contender Charles Oliveira (34-9 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) squares off with No. 4 Arman Tsarukyan (21-3, fighting out of Yerevan, Armenia)
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
- Justin Gaethje (25-4, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Safford, Ariz.) took home the BMF belt with a thrilling KO victory over Dustin Poirier in July. A former interim lightweight champion, he has also secured legendary KO wins against Tony Ferguson, Donald Cerrone and Edson Barboza. Gaethje now has his sights set on defending his title by becoming the first fighter to knock out Holloway.
- Max Holloway (25-7, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) moves up to 155 pounds, looking to add another belt to his already legendary resume. A perennial fan favorite, he has netted memorable finishes over Chan Sung Jung, Brian Ortega and Jose Aldo. Holloway now intends to utilize his relentless pace to stop Gaethje in emphatic fashion.
Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan
- Zhang Weili (24-3, fighting out of Beijing, China) is riding the momentum from her dominant title defense against Amanda Lemos in August. A versatile finisher, she holds impressive wins against Carla Esparza, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Tecia Torres. Zhang plans to deliver another spectacular performance to further cement her spot atop the strawweight division.
- Yan Xiaonan (17-3 1NC, fighting out of Beijing, China) strives to steal the show in her first UFC title opportunity. A talented striker, she has earned notable victories over Mackenzie Dern, Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Yan now hopes to achieve her dream of becoming the second Chinese-born UFC champion by dethroning Zhang.
Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill
- Alex Pereira (9-2, fighting out of Danbury, Conn. by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil) aims to make a statement in his first light heavyweight title defense. A two-division UFC champion and decorated kickboxer, he holds exciting KO wins over former titleholders Israel Adesanya, Jiri Prochazka and Sean Strickland. Pereira now intends to earn another highlight-reel finish to send a message to the 205-pound division.
- Former titleholder Jamahal Hill (12-1 1NC, fighting out of Grand Rapids, Mich.) looks to reclaim the belt he vacated due to injury last year. A Dana White’s Contender Series signee, he has delivered thrilling victories against Glover Teixeira, Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. Hill now aspires to dethrone Pereira to prove he is the best light heavyweight on the planet.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Save 35% on a UFC Fight Pass Annual Plan (exclusions apply). Sign up now
Embedded
UFC 300 Embedded | All Episodes
UFC 300