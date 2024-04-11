Need Fireworks? Call Jéssica Andrade

That part won’t change this Saturday when she meets her fellow Brazilian Marina Rodriguez on the prelim card of the historic UFC 300 event. Since winning a UFC contract on the Brazilian incarnation of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, Rodriguez has continued to rise on the strength of a fan-friendly Muay Thai style and, like Andrade, hovers as a consistent threat in both strawweight and flyweight. They share the same management and have an acute knowledge of each other.

“I've trained with Marina. We are already familiar with each other's game. It has been some time, but it doesn't change so much. I know Marina is ready for my game, I'm ready for her style, as well.

“She knows my hands are heavy, I know her kicks are heavy. The movement…I'm sure she is ready to defend my takedowns, to keep distance, to work on her range, I know she wants to fight outside, to kick my head because I'm short…but I'm ready for everything.”