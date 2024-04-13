 Skip to main content
UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill
Results

Prelim Results | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas 
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Apr. 13, 2024

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for one of the biggest events in combat sports history, headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.

UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL takes place Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Main, co-main and BMF title bout scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. 

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Results

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Prelim Results 

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt 

  • Former UFC champions collide when No. 8 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil) locks horns with Cody Garbrandt (14-5, fighting out of Uhrichsville, Ohio)



Bobby Green vs Jim Miller

  • No. 14 ranked lightweight contender Bobby Green (31-15-1 1NC, fighting out of Fontana, Calif.) faces Jim Miller (37-17, fighting out of Sparta, N.J.) in a clash of fan favorites



Jéssica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez

  • Former strawweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Jessica Andrade (25-12, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on No. 6 Marina Rodriguez (17-3-2, fighting out of Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil)



Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano 

  • Exciting lightweights collide when No. 10 ranked Jalin Turner (14-7, fighting out of Fontana, CA) meets No. 13 ranked Renato Moicano (18-5-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brazil)



Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes

  • No. 13 ranked featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff (13-3, fighting out of Bladensburg, Md. by way of Lagos, Nigeria) battles surging Diego Lopes (23-6, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil)



Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison 

  • Former women’s bantamweight champion and No. 5 ranked contender Holly Holm (15-6 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) looks to spoil the UFC debut of two-time Olympic gold medal winning judoka Kayla Harrison (16-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.)



Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling

  • No. 8 ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar (23-7, fighting out of Methuen, Mass.) welcomes former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-4, fighting out of Uniondale, N.Y.) to the 145-pound division



Jiří Procházka vs Aleksandar Rakić

  • Former UFC light heavyweight and No. 2 ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (29-4-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic) faces No. 5 Aleksandar Rakic (14-3, fighting out of Vienna, Austria)



Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 13, 2024. 

