How To Watch And Stream UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

One of the most dominant champions in the UFC returns to defend his crown at the Rock on June 1, as UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his 13-fight winning streak on the line against Louisiana superstar Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier in the main event of UFC 302 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Fresh from a stirring knockout of Benoit Saint Denis, Poirier is in prime form heading into his title fight with Makhachev, who owns recent wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira. Plus, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland begins his road back to the top in a five-round co-feature against Brazilian banger Paulo Costa that will put the winner on the fast track to a crack at the 185-pound title.
How do I stream UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier on ESPN+?
The UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Early Prelims kickoff Saturday June 1 at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 302?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
- Co-Main: Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa
- Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Niko Price vs Alex Morono
- Randy Brown vs Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos
Prelims:
- Cesar Almeida vs Roman Kopylov
- Jailton Almeida vs Alexandr Romanov
- Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki
- Phil Rowe vs Jake Matthews
Early Prelims:
- Micky Gall vs Bassil Hafez
- Ailin Perez vs Jselyne Edwards
- Mitch Raposo vs Andre Lima
What time does UFC 302 start?
United States
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+
- Early Prelims: 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS
Canada
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Sportsnet+, DAZN, UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass, Rumble and YouTube
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sportsnet and TVA Sports
- Early Prelims: 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 2am GMT (Sunday) on TNT Sports
- Prelims: 12am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Early Prelims: 10:15pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)
- Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on:
- RMC Sport 2 (France)
- UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass (Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain)
- DAZN (Germany, Italy)
- Discovery+ (Netherlands)
- Eurosport (Spain)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Netherlands), RMC Sport 2 (France), and Eurosport (Spain)
- Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Finland
- Main Card: 5am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 3am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 1:15am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
- Main Card: 1pm AEST / 11am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event on Foxtel and Main Event on Kayo
- Prelims: 11am AEST / 9am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 8:15am AEST / 6am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 2pm NZST (Sunday) on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 12pm NZST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT
- Early Prelims: 10:15am NZST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 3am WAT / 4am SAST (Sunday) on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 1am WAT / 2am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 11:15am WAT / 12:15am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)
Main Card: 10am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
- Now Sports (Hong Kong)
- Astro Supersport 5, Unifi TV, Mola (Malaysia)
- Premier Sports (Mongolia)
- Blast TV, Premier Sports (Philippines)
- Hub Sports, Mio Sports, Mola (Singapore)
Iceland
- Main Card: 2am GMT (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 12am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 10:15pm GMT (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
- Main Card: 6am GST (Sunday) on STARZPLAY
- Prelims: 4am GST (Sunday) on STARZPLAY
- Early Prelims: 2:15am GST (Sunday) on STARZPLAY and UFC FIGHT PASS
South Korea
- Main Card: 11am KST (Sunday) on tvN, tvN Sports, Tving
Thailand & Cambodia
- Main Card: 9am ICT (Sunday) on True Sports HD3
Vietnam
- Main Card: 9am ICT (Sunday) on K+ Sports
