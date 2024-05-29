How To Watch And Stream UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Fresh from a stirring knockout of Benoit Saint Denis, Poirier is in prime form heading into his title fight with Makhachev, who owns recent wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira. Plus, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland begins his road back to the top in a five-round co-feature against Brazilian banger Paulo Costa that will put the winner on the fast track to a crack at the 185-pound title.

How do I stream UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier on ESPN+?

The UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Early Prelims kickoff Saturday June 1 at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.