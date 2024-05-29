 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier, Live From Prudential Center In Newark, New Jersey On June 1, 2024
How To Watch And Stream UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 302 Live From The Prudential Center In Newark, New Jersey, On June 1, 2024.
May. 29, 2024

One of the most dominant champions in the UFC returns to defend his crown at the Rock on June 1, as UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his 13-fight winning streak on the line against Louisiana superstar Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier in the main event of UFC 302 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Fresh from a stirring knockout of Benoit Saint Denis, Poirier is in prime form heading into his title fight with Makhachev, who owns recent wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira. Plus, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland begins his road back to the top in a five-round co-feature against Brazilian banger Paulo Costa that will put the winner on the fast track to a crack at the 185-pound title.

How do I stream UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier on ESPN+?

The UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Early Prelims kickoff Saturday June 1 at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Who's fighting at UFC 302?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
  • Co-Main: Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa
  • Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Niko Price vs Alex Morono
  • Randy Brown vs Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos

Prelims:

  • Cesar Almeida vs Roman Kopylov
  • Jailton Almeida vs Alexandr Romanov
  • Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki
  • Phil Rowe vs Jake Matthews

Early Prelims:

  • Micky Gall vs Bassil Hafez
  • Ailin Perez vs Jselyne Edwards
  • Mitch Raposo vs Andre Lima

Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

What time does UFC 302 start?

United States

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)

Brazil

Iceland 

    India

    Indonesia

    • Main Card: 19am WIB (Sunday) on Mola

    Japan

    • Main Card: 11am JST (Sunday) on U-Next

    MENA

    Myanmar

    • Main Card: 8:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+

    Pakistan

    South Korea

    Thailand & Cambodia

    Vietnam 

    Rest of the World: 

    Don't miss a moment of UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

