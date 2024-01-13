Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2

Performance Of The Night Bonuses

Performance Of The Night: Magomed Ankalaev

Light heavyweight contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker ran it back after a bizzare ending to their UFC 294 bout last year and there was nothing controversial about the way this once concluded.

In the second round Ankalaev connected with a powerful strike that sent Walker tumbling back to the Octagon fence. Ankalaev’s follow up strike was a pin-point strike that instantly damaged Walker. Referee Marc Goddard stepped in right after the strike and the score was settled.

It was a key win for Ankalaev, who is trying to reestablish himself as the next fighter to fight for the light heavyweight title held by Alex Pereira.

Performance Of The Night: Jim Miller

What else would you expect from the one and only Jim Miller than a vintage performance that was grimy and ended with his hand raised. Miller had a game opponent in Gabriel Benitez and the two weren’t afraid to stand and exchange.

After some toe-to-toe combat Miller went to his bread and butter and took the fight to ground in the third frame. Miller wrapped up Benitez neck and cranked until the vet tapped. It was Miller’s 26th UFC victory – extending his record for most UFC wins. His 18 finishes are second only to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Expect to see Miller next at UFC 300, where he will completely the holy trinity of competing on UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300.

Performance Of The Night: Marcus McGhee

Bantamweights need to have Marcus McGhee on the radar.

The 33-year-old who trains out of Arizona stepped up his game at UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 when he beat decorated striker Gaston Bolaños at his own game. McGhee stood in the center and traded strikes with Bolaños and hurt him on multiple occasions in the second round.

After softening up Bolaños even more he dropped him with a straight shot and then was on the hunt. He threw a spinning kick and then overwhelmed Bolaños with ground and pound before the ref called it.

The TKO win puts McGhee at 3-0 in the UFC and with three finishes. Big things are on the horizon for “The Maniac” in 2024.

Performance Of The Night: Brunno Ferreira

Anytime a resume shows that a fighter has a 100% finish rate, you know he’s going to bring it. You can also tell when a fighter has the nickname “The Hulk” that he’s got real power.

That’s exactly what Brunno Ferreira has shown in his UFC fights so far, and although he suffered his first professional loss before his fight with Phil Hawes, he knew he could still rely on his power. Late in the first round Ferreira landed a power shot that put Hawes out cold and put the Brazilian middleweight prospect on the map as a real threat anytime he’s wearing 4. oz gloves.

It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for him, but whatever it is, you can guarantee he’s planning on smashing all expectations.