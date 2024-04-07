Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

A three-time National champion wrestler at Penn State, Nickal went 2-0 in his rookie year in the UFC in 2023, posting first-round stoppage wins over Jamie Pickett and Val Woodburn. He very much looks the part of a blue chip prospect and it will be interesting to see how much he’s developed in the nine months since he last graced the Octagon.

Brundage touches down at T-Mobile on a two-fight winning streak, though the first win came when his opponent was disqualified. Last time out, however, the Factory X Muay Thai representative hoisted Zachary Reese into the air and slammed him into the Shadow Realm to bring his UFC record level at four up and four down through eight starts.

MORE UFC 300: Weili's Top Finishes | Gaethje's Top Finishes

Fans have been itching to see Nickal in there with someone more experienced and Brundage fits the bill, but whether he’ll be able to derail the middleweight hype train is to be seen. This one will either make it clear that the Penn State man needs a considerable step up in competition again or a little more seasoning before moving forward.

Preliminary Card Fights

Jiří Procházka vs Aleksandar Rakić

Former light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka welcomes Aleksandar Rakic back to the Octagon for the first time in nearly two years in the final preliminary card fight of the evening.

Like Hill, Prochazka never lost the title in competition, instead relinquishing it when he suffered a shoulder injury. He returned in November at UFC 295 and fell to Pereira, but hustles back into the fray here. Rakic has been out since suffering a knee injury in his May 2022 clash with Jan Blachowicz, but had gone 6-1 inside the Octagon prior to that setback, with his only other loss being a debated split decision defeat.