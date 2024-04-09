The Eternal Jim Miller Keeps Making History

In other words, he was in a good place in his career, while also knowing that it wouldn’t last forever. So he had a goal in mind when it came to making a graceful exit.

“UFC 300 is not that far away,” he laughed. “Might as well go 100, 200, 300. That would be the top. If I make it to UFC 300, I’m going to demand to be on that card and that will be the last one.”

Fast forward a little more than four years. Miller is 40, he’s the UFC’s all-time leader in wins and fights, he’s won five of his last six, and he landed his spot on Saturday’s UFC 300 card against Bobby Green. Recently, I read him the above quote and simply asked the question:

Is this the last one?

“No, it's not the last one,” said Miller, and with that, the fight world can exhale, knowing that we will still see the Jersey standout making the walk to the Octagon for the foreseeable future.