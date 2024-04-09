UFC Rankings Report | Week of April 8, 2024

In the women’s overall rankings, Rose Namajunas ascended to No. 7 while Erin Blanchfield slipped two positions to No. 8 after her unanimous decision loss against Manon Fiorot at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot.

Lightweight

This week, Matt Frevola joins the lightweight rankings after his recent bout at UFC 295, where he suffered a KO loss against Benoît Saint Denis.

Welterweight

The lone change in the welterweight division was Neil Magny, who fell to No. 12.

Middleweight

Jack Hermansson moved down to No. 10 after securing a unanimous decision win against Joe Pyfer at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer.

Women’s Bantamweight