UFC Rankings Report | Week of April 8, 2024

UFC 300
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition and take a look at which spotsare on the line at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill.
Five divisions – lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, women’s bantamweight, and strawweight - saw updates to their rankings following UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2. The women’s pound-for-pound list also saw changes.
Women’s Pound-For-Pound
In the women’s overall rankings, Rose Namajunas ascended to No. 7 while Erin Blanchfield slipped two positions to No. 8 after her unanimous decision loss against Manon Fiorot at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot.
Lightweight
This week, Matt Frevola joins the lightweight rankings after his recent bout at UFC 295, where he suffered a KO loss against Benoît Saint Denis.
Welterweight
The lone change in the welterweight division was Neil Magny, who fell to No. 12.
Middleweight
Jack Hermansson moved down to No. 10 after securing a unanimous decision win against Joe Pyfer at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer.
Women’s Bantamweight
Norma Dumont climbed two positions to No. 9, affecting the rankings of Pannie Kianzad and Yiana Santos, who each dropped a spot. Germaine de Randamie also entered the rankings at No. 14.
Strawweight
Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas swapped positions, with Dern now at No. 7 and Ribas at No. 8.
Looking Forward To Next Week
Starting off as the opening bout of the night, former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will make his second walk as a bantamweight to take on former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. Both are coming off wins and are sure to bring the heat for the big night opener.
Preview Every Fight On This Historic Card
Lightweights Bobby Green and Jim Miller are up next. Miller is coming in with some history with these momentous UFC events, performing at UFC 100, 200, and now 300. and he’s set to take on No. 14 Bobby Green, whose last time out was at UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan, where he suffered a KO loss against Jalin Turner and will look to turn things around.
Former strawweight champion and No. 4 ranked Jessica Andrade will then share the Octagon with No. 6 Marina Rodriguez. The top 10 strawweights are both coming off dominant wins and will look to claim another one Saturday night. Jailin Turner and Renato Moicano will then go head-to-head, with both men looking to climb higher in the lightweight division since Turner is sitting at No. 10 and Moicano at No. 13. No. 13 featherweight Sodiq Yussuf and Diego Lopes will then open the prelims to battle it out.
No. 5 women’s bantamweight and former champion Holly Holm will then welcome Kayla Harrison as she prepares to take her first walk to the Octagon with a 16-1 record and looking to make waves with her entrance into the promotion. Then featherweight standouts No. 8 Calvin Kattar and No. 2 (at bantamweight) Aljamain Sterling will go head-to-head as Kattar will attempt to give the ex-bantamweight champion a not so warm welcome to the division.
Then, after nearly two years out of the Octagon, No.5 light heavyweight Aleksander Rakic is back to take on former champion Jiri Prochazka and close out Saturday night’s prelims.
Kicking off the main card, Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage will share the Octagon in a middleweight showdown. Nickal is coming in with two UFC wins, but it will be interesting to see how he performs under the UFC 300 lights. Meanwhile Brundage also comes in on a two-fight win streak with his last outing being at UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan, where he scored a KO against Zachary Reese.
As we get closer to the final bout, No. 1 ranked lightweight and former champion Charles Oliveira will take on No. 4 Arman Tsarukyan. Oliveira is coming in at 12-1 over his last six years in the Octagon, while Tsarukyan came into the division full speed ahead and riding a three-fight win streak.
Then the BMF title is on the line in the middle of the main card as Justin Gaethje attempts to defend it against former featherweight Max Holloway. Gaethje claimed the title with a second-round knockout win over Dustin Poirier last summer in Salt Lake City. The potential for this one to be an action-packed Fight of the Night is high.
In the co-main event, Zhang Weili defends the strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan. Zhang is currently on a three-fight win streak, with her last outing being last summer against Amanda Lemos, where she scored a unanimous decision victory. Meanwhile, Yan has been waiting for her opportunity at the belt after registering wins over Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern, and Marina Rodriguez.
In the main event, Alex Pereira is set to defend his title against No. 1 ranked Jamahal Hill, who looks to reclaim his belt after an injury led him to vacate the belt.
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 took place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 6, 2024. See the final Prelim and Main Card Results, Official Scorecards, and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
Embedded
