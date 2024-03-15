Justin Gaethje Loves The Unknowns Of Fighting

Volkanovski saw a lot of success in their first featherweight title fight attack Holloway’s legs, and while Holloway’s defense there has improved, Yair Rodriguez also found success there until Holloway adjusted accordingly. And in Holloway’s rematch with Poirier, he seemed to struggle a bit with the legitimate size difference between the two, although Holloway will have had more time to bulk up his body for 155 pounds this time around.

Gaethje leaves all the strategic musings to his coach Trevor Wittman. He is more focused on locking into a cold, all-business approach that brings out the best in him, which is to say he isn’t worried about the fact that Holloway hasn’t been dropped once throughout his 12 years on the roster.

“I don't take anything from the past and apply it to the situation that I'm going to be in,” Gaethje said. “I think that the same case could be said for Tony Ferguson. And no one had ever knocked out Dustin Poirier like that. I promise you that. I'm the best at creating damage.

“If I go in there and fight my fight, stay calm, happiness, anger, no emotion can help me in there. I gotta be clearheaded, focused. There's nothing like being under these lights. I live for it and more so than most. I'm excited. I'm going to be ready for it.”