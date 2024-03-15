Justin Gaethje Loves The Unknowns Of Fighting

Announcements
Justin Gaethje is as pure a fighter as you’ll find across the UFC roster. From his approach to fighting to the performances he delivers, there’s a plethora of reasons why he is considered “your favorite fighter’s favorite fighter.” It’s also why, despite having a legitimate case to challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title, he is instead putting his BMF belt on the line at UFC 300 against Max Holloway.
Part of the reason he is taking a fight that is, on the surface, high-risk, low-reward when it comes to his championship aspirations is timing. Gaethje likely would have faced the winner of the scheduled rematch between Makhachev and Oliveira, but when Oliveira suffered a cut and pulled out of the fight, it “put a stick in things,” according to Gaethje. Never one to sit back for too long — Gaethje has fought at least twice per year for his whole professional career except for 2021 and 2022 — the 35-year-old was happy to play with the cards he was given.
“It's just kind of the way it rolls,” Gaethje told UFC.com. “It's definitely the way that my life — quarter-mile at a time at all times… I love it. I love the unknown of this sport, of this life that I've been lucky, to be blessed (to live).
Since joining the roster in July 2017, Gaethje has only fought marquee names in the lightweight division and produced jaw-dropping, adrenaline-inducing entertainment each time. His 12 Performance Bonuses in 12 UFC bouts is unparalleled, and in Holloway, he has yet another perfect dance partner to provide one of the best fights of 2024.
The Cohesive Bond Between Justin Gaethje And Trevor Wittman
Holloway is a record holder in his own right. “Blessed” holds the records for the most strikes landed in a round, in a fight and in a career, and through 28 UFC bouts, the Hawaiian has never been dropped to the canvas from a strike. These are all accolades which build this matchup into a worthy BMF title fight, and Gaethje also sees it as a measuring stick for where he is at in terms of his own legacy in the sport.
“I mean, (Holloway) is a little bit younger than me, but he started way before me,” Gaethje said. “When my goal was to be in the UFC, I was watching guys like Max Holloway. (It’s) just a testament to my journey. It's really awesome, the fact that I've made it this far, and I get to fight a guy like Max Holloway.”
While it’s easy to reduce the matchup and say it’s a guaranteed banger/war/select-your-violent-adjective, it’s also a fight where something has to give. Both men are credited with great cardio, great chins and a great offensive output.
Outside of Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier, nobody has gotten the best of Holloway. Gaethje does possess the tools to give the challenger trouble, namely his signature leg kicks and one-punch power.
Volkanovski saw a lot of success in their first featherweight title fight attack Holloway’s legs, and while Holloway’s defense there has improved, Yair Rodriguez also found success there until Holloway adjusted accordingly. And in Holloway’s rematch with Poirier, he seemed to struggle a bit with the legitimate size difference between the two, although Holloway will have had more time to bulk up his body for 155 pounds this time around.
Gaethje leaves all the strategic musings to his coach Trevor Wittman. He is more focused on locking into a cold, all-business approach that brings out the best in him, which is to say he isn’t worried about the fact that Holloway hasn’t been dropped once throughout his 12 years on the roster.
“I don't take anything from the past and apply it to the situation that I'm going to be in,” Gaethje said. “I think that the same case could be said for Tony Ferguson. And no one had ever knocked out Dustin Poirier like that. I promise you that. I'm the best at creating damage.
“If I go in there and fight my fight, stay calm, happiness, anger, no emotion can help me in there. I gotta be clearheaded, focused. There's nothing like being under these lights. I live for it and more so than most. I'm excited. I'm going to be ready for it.”
While a win over Holloway won’t immediately earn Gaethje his second shot at undisputed gold, it will keep him in the conversation during a crucial stretch in the division, which started at UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera. In Miami, Poirier bounced back with a statement-making knockout of Benoît Saint Denis.
Before Gaethje and Holloway lock horns, Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan fight a three-round contest which has been deemed a No. 1 contender bout. Whether or not the winner of that bout does in fact get a shot at Makhachev next, Gaethje knows things can change in an instant, so he feels he still has plenty of agency in how things play out in the championship conversation.
“I'm excited to put it on the line again,” he said. “I think there's going to be two contenders coming out that night. There's four of us with the opportunity, and my goal and job is to stand out above and beyond those guys.”
It’s the stew of unknowns that makes UFC 300 one of the most anticipated cards in the promotion’s history, and it’s that stew that gets Gaethje’s juices flowing. Maybe more than anyone, Gaethje has embraced that part of the fight game.
On April 13, he intends to do what he can with the parts he can control, which is to say we will all get to sit back and enjoy the most entertaining fighter of his era bet on himself against a fellow legend. A win might mean a coveted title shot. A loss means putting that goal, potentially, out of reach. In Gaethje’s mind, though, to be a fighter is to risk it all, and he is putting those words into practice once again.
What says “BMF” more than that?
Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
