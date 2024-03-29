The History Of Chinese Fighters in The UFC

After taking out Danielle Taylor, Jessica Aguilar and Tecia Torres, Zhang challenged freshly minted champ Jéssica Andrade in Shenzhen. Just like her rise to title contention, Zhang wasted no time wresting the belt from the Brazilian. Zhang’s early flurry of strikes earned the stoppage 42 seconds into their fight and earned her the distinction of China’s first champion. She would go on to defend her title in the Fight of the Year in 2020 against Joanna Jędrzejczyk in March 2020.

See All Information On UFC 300

Chinese Fighter With The Most Fights In The UFC: Li Jingliang (17)

After making his UFC debut in May 2014, “The Leech” has arguably been the face of male Chinese mixed martial arts for the last decade.

A fan-favorite and all-action fighter, Li has shared the Octagon with some of the best in the world, including Khamzat Chimaev, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Neil Magny. His durability has been nothing short of incredible. Despite always bringing the fight and walking forward, Li has never been knocked out while racking up eight wins via knockout himself. He stepped into the Octagon at least once from 2014 to 2022 until spinal surgery sidelined him in 2023. His last fight came in a razor-close split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279, and despite not fighting since then, he still holds myriad records for Chinese fighters in the Octagon.