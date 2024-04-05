 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada 
Apr. 6, 2024

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an action-packed five-round main event featuring No. 6 middleweight contender Brendan Allen and No. 14 ranked Chris Curtis. In addition, an exciting battle in the bantamweight division sees No. 11 ranked Norma Dumont take on returning former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN VS CURTIS 2 takes place Saturday, April 6 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, followed by the main card at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 Scorecards 

Melissa Mullins vs Nora Cornolle 

      Dylan Budka vs Cesar Almeida 

          Dan Argueta vs Jean Matsumoto 

            Pedro Falcao vs Victor Hugo 

                Norma Dumont vs Germaine de Randamie 

                      Valter Walker vs Lukasz Brzeski 

                      Court McGee vs Alex Morono 

                      Trevor Peek vs Charlie Campbell

                            Ignacio Bahamondes vs Christos Giagos 

                              Morgan Charriere vs Chepe Mariscal 

                              Co-Main Event: Alexander Hernandez vs Damon Jackson

                                Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis 

                                Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 6pm ET/3pm ET. 

