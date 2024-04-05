Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2

Announcements
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC returns to UFC APEX with an action-packed five-round main event featuring No. 6 middleweight contender Brendan Allen and No. 14 ranked Chris Curtis. In addition, an exciting battle in the bantamweight division sees No. 11 ranked Norma Dumont take on returning former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN VS CURTIS 2 takes place Saturday, April 6 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, followed by the main card at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 Scorecards
Melissa Mullins vs Nora Cornolle
Dylan Budka vs Cesar Almeida
Dan Argueta vs Jean Matsumoto
Pedro Falcao vs Victor Hugo
Norma Dumont vs Germaine de Randamie
Valter Walker vs Lukasz Brzeski
Court McGee vs Alex Morono
Trevor Peek vs Charlie Campbell
Ignacio Bahamondes vs Christos Giagos
Morgan Charriere vs Chepe Mariscal
Co-Main Event: Alexander Hernandez vs Damon Jackson
Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 6pm ET/3pm ET.
