Max Holloway Just Wants To Build His Legacy

Announcements
Few fighters have a higher approval rating than Max Holloway. Whether you ask fans or his peers, it seems like everyone at least likes the 32-year-old former champion. It’s hard not to when you consider the amount of highlight-reel moments he has delivered in the Octagon throughout his 12-year UFC career, as well as the general respect he gives opponents. Even his trash talk is usually delivered a little tongue-in-cheek, good-humored, and self-aware.
Although he is considered one of the “good guys” in the sport, he has more than earned his chance to challenge Justin Gaethje for the BMF title. From requesting a fight-ending brawl to close out his fight with Ricardo Lamas to hitting a no-look punch while screaming “I’m the best boxer in UFC, baby,” Holloway has some of the baddest moments we’ve seen in the Octagon. Holloway and Gaethje have earned 23 performance bonuses between them, and everyone is geared up for something special once they clash at UFC 300.
“Whenever you see me on a card or you read Justin Gaethje, if we are not the main event, that's most likely the people's main event,” Holloway told UFC.com. “Name one fight that Justin or his opponent came out unscathed. His fighting talks for itself. I can't wait. Those fights excite me. I'm wearing a jacket, and I have chicken skin thinking of it. I can’t wait to get in the Octagon with him and see what it's about.”
RELATED: UFC And Max Holloway Collaborate To Build The First UFC-Branded Youth Fitness Center
Although Holloway has already accomplished enough to earn consideration as one of the best featherweights to ever do it, he remains adamant that he isn’t finished adding items to his resume. While he didn’t fight for a title in 2023, he was happy to pick up a win against a rising contender in Arnold Allen, as well as a knockout win over The Korean Zombie in Singapore.
Naturally, he wants to regain UFC gold, but he also views his bout with Gaethje as a compliment to himself because of the BMF belt on the line and also because of the added prestige of fighting on UFC’s tercentenary event.
“It means a lot, especially after that performance (knocking out The Korean Zombie), it’s cool,” Holloway said. “Getting a walk off knockout is always cool. And then this is UFC 300, man. I don't know if I'm going to be around for 400, so I'm glad that (for) UFC 300, we got on the card and getting to fight for the BMF (title).”
RELATED: Alex Pereira Defends His Title Against Jamahal Hill In UFC 300 Main Event
The bout stands as just the second time Holloway will compete at 155 pounds in the Octagon. His first venture up came in a rematch with Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236. Although Holloway was competitive – the bout earned Fight of the Night honors – the size difference was visible, especially against the hard-hitting Poirier.
That fight contains one of Holloway’s more “BMF” moments. As the two sat in their respective corners ahead of the fifth round, Poirier called Holloway to the center, and Holloway responded aptly despite his cutman desperately trying to close up a cut over his left eye. Although he lost the fight via decision, many continued to believe Holloway would eventually make his way up once more.
It's also of note that Holloway accepted that fight on a couple months’ notice, whereas he knew about the Gaethje bout at least since the start of 2024, so Holloway is making the most of the time accordingly.
“It was like it was a big 145er in there (against Poirier), you know?” For the Gaethje fight, we got some time. I'm putting on some weight and I'm getting big. I'm feeling good, I'm feeling strong. And I can't wait for the world to see.”
WATCH: Catching Up With Kayla Harrison | UFC 300
Holloway’s jump up to face Gaethje not only made sense in terms of putting himself in lightweight contention, but it also gave Holloway a high-profile way to stay active and relevant in the featherweight title picture while Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria prepared for their fight in February. The doorway to Holloway regaining the title burst wide open the moment Topuria connected with the right hand that knocked out Volkanovski and made him champion. Considering the time Volkanovski said he wanted to take to recover properly, Holloway has more than a decent argument to challenge the freshly minted champ for his old throne.
Beating Gaethje would also put him right in the thick of the crowded lightweight title picture. Although Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan are fighting on the same night in what has been deemed a No. 1 contender bout, anything can happen, and the timing could work just right in Holloway’s favor. “Blessed” isn’t getting too far ahead of himself, though, as he is well-aware of the attention required when facing “The Highlight.”
“I really want my undisputed (featherweight) title back,” Holloway said. “Then, maybe, we can come back up. But I mean, if (UFC matchmakers) give you a (lightweight) title shot right after this one, what do you say? First things first, and that’s Justin Gaethje. I'm locked in on him because I got to get through him to see the future.”
Above the belts and accolades, Holloway always comes back to wanting to build a great legacy. Some might argue he has already done that, but The Pride of Hawaii remains vigilant to the fact that he has plenty left in his gas tank. The notion is fair. Holloway might be the clubhouse leader in “younger than you’d think” among fight fans, but what is certain is he is, and always will be, a favorite among fans and peers alike.
WATCH: Jamahal Hill Talks UFC 300 Main Event
On April 13, Holloway has a unique opportunity in front of him. That opportunity is also a historically dangerous one, but he wouldn’t be fighting for the BMF belt if he didn’t welcome all those possibilities with wide-open arms.
“At the end of the day, he's a future Hall of Famer,” Holloway said. “I feel like I might be a future Hall of Famer. This is a Hall of Fame fight. And if you want to be the best guy, you've got to fight the best guys.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags
The Ultimate Fighter
Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season
Athletes