Max Holloway Just Wants To Build His Legacy

Naturally, he wants to regain UFC gold, but he also views his bout with Gaethje as a compliment to himself because of the BMF belt on the line and also because of the added prestige of fighting on UFC’s tercentenary event.

“It means a lot, especially after that performance (knocking out The Korean Zombie), it’s cool,” Holloway said. “Getting a walk off knockout is always cool. And then this is UFC 300, man. I don't know if I'm going to be around for 400, so I'm glad that (for) UFC 300, we got on the card and getting to fight for the BMF (title).”

The bout stands as just the second time Holloway will compete at 155 pounds in the Octagon. His first venture up came in a rematch with Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236. Although Holloway was competitive – the bout earned Fight of the Night honors – the size difference was visible, especially against the hard-hitting Poirier.

That fight contains one of Holloway’s more “BMF” moments. As the two sat in their respective corners ahead of the fifth round, Poirier called Holloway to the center, and Holloway responded aptly despite his cutman desperately trying to close up a cut over his left eye. Although he lost the fight via decision, many continued to believe Holloway would eventually make his way up once more.