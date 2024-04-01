BMF Title Lineage

Announcements
You never know what Nate Diaz is going to say with a microphone in his hand, and when the pride of Stockton, California, scored a win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, Diaz made his intentions plain.
“We’re fighting for the baddest mother****er in the game belt, and that’s mine,” Diaz told Joe Rogan in his post-fight Octagon interview. “I would like to defend it against Jorge Masvidal.”
Just like that, the “BMF” title was born.
The first BMF title fight took place in November 2019, and it has only come up once more since then when Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier fought for it at UFC 291.
The belt is up for grabs for a third time at UFC 300 when Gaethje tries to defend it for the first time against former featherweight king Max Holloway. Before “The Highlight” and “Blessed” duke it out in the co-main event of the historic card, let’s take a look at the previous two BMF fights.
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal (UFC 244)
The original BMF title fight pitted two originals themselves as Diaz and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal headlined UFC 244 in New York City. Madison Square Garden was a fitting venue for this unique bout. To add to the pomp and circumstance of the evening, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson walked out with the freshly minted championship belt ahead of the bout. When the fight finally went down, it brought all the action and antics you’d hope for from Diaz and Masvidal.
Masvidal, fresh off knocking out Darren Till in London and Ben Askren (in historically quick fashion) during International Fight Week in July, started quickly. He rocked Diaz a handful of times and landed a heavy head kick.
Diaz, however, was at his usually durable best, and continued to talk trash and pressure Masvidal throughout the fight. Although Masivdal seemed in command after the third round, it seemed like Diaz was starting to grow into the fight well. However, a cut over Diaz’s right eye prompted the doctor to end the fight. Despite the anticlimactic ending, Masvidal capped off his incredible 2019 with “The Rock” wrapping the BMF title around his waist.
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje (UFC 291)
Four years would pass before the next BMF title fight, but there arguably wasn’t a better candidate for the occasion than the rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Their first fight in 2018 was one of the best fights of that year and a defining one on Poirier’s run toward the interim lightweight title. What made the rematch even better was that both men racked up six wins, captured the interim lightweight title and even had matching losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira, to boot.
Headlining UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, most expected the same sort of war. So, when Gaethje uncorked a head kick midway through the second round that sent Poirier crashing to the canvas, it truly felt like it came out of nowhere. Gaethje, after sticking the landing on his signature backflip, was then presented with the BMF title by Masvidal, a literal passing of the BMF torch.
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway (UFC 300)
With Gaethje and Holloway set to fight in the co-main event at the stacked UFC 300, it’s hard to imagine a matchup between two more universally beloved fighters on the roster. It’s also a fight with incredible stakes for both men.
For Gaethje, he is putting his lightweight contender status on the line along with the BMF belt. He currently sits as the No. 1 contender, but when Oliveira had to pull out of his scheduled rematch with Islam Makhachev last October, it put Gaethje’s timeline in flux. He was likely to fight the winner of that fight, but instead, the lightweight title picture looks something like a hurricane of violence. Arman Tsarukyan and Oliveira are scheduled to fight the same night, and that result should figure heavily into who Makhachev faces for his next title defense. A win for Gaethje might not guarantee the shot, but it’s hard to dispute a definitive win over Holloway.
Meanwhile, Holloway is in a slightly less risky scenario than Gaethje, but that’s not to say he isn’t putting something on the line, as well. With Ilia Topuria on top of the featherweight division after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway has a much clearer path to reclaiming his featherweight title. Although the BMF fight is a lightweight contest, Topuria is much more likely to agree to a Holloway coming off a win than a loss. Beating Gaethje could also place Holloway into title contention at 155 pounds, giving him a chance to become the 10th UFC fighter to capture a belt in multiple weight classes.
All those opportunities and options will live on the backburner when April 13 comes. First things first is both men squaring off in the Octagon for what should be an incredible bout—the exact kind that lives up to the BMF acronym and mantra.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
