BMF Title Lineage

For Gaethje, he is putting his lightweight contender status on the line along with the BMF belt. He currently sits as the No. 1 contender, but when Oliveira had to pull out of his scheduled rematch with Islam Makhachev last October, it put Gaethje’s timeline in flux. He was likely to fight the winner of that fight, but instead, the lightweight title picture looks something like a hurricane of violence. Arman Tsarukyan and Oliveira are scheduled to fight the same night, and that result should figure heavily into who Makhachev faces for his next title defense. A win for Gaethje might not guarantee the shot, but it’s hard to dispute a definitive win over Holloway.

Meanwhile, Holloway is in a slightly less risky scenario than Gaethje, but that’s not to say he isn’t putting something on the line, as well. With Ilia Topuria on top of the featherweight division after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway has a much clearer path to reclaiming his featherweight title. Although the BMF fight is a lightweight contest, Topuria is much more likely to agree to a Holloway coming off a win than a loss. Beating Gaethje could also place Holloway into title contention at 155 pounds, giving him a chance to become the 10th UFC fighter to capture a belt in multiple weight classes.

All those opportunities and options will live on the backburner when April 13 comes. First things first is both men squaring off in the Octagon for what should be an incredible bout—the exact kind that lives up to the BMF acronym and mantra.