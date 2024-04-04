Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2

Announcements
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
UFC returns to UFC APEX with an action-packed five-round main event featuring No. 6 middleweight contender Brendan Allen and No. 14 ranked Chris Curtis. In addition, an exciting battle in the bantamweight division sees No. 11 ranked Norma Dumont take on returning former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN VS CURTIS 2 takes place Saturday, April 6 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, followed by the main card at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Prelim Results
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig 2 Results
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig 2 Main Card Results
Trevor Peek vs Charlie Campbell
- Trevor Peek (9-1 1NC, fighting out of Chattanooga, Tenn.) sets his sights on fellow lightweight Charlie Campbell (8-2, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y.)
Valter Walker vs Lukasz Brzeski
- Undefeated Valter Walker (11-0, fighting out of Moscow, Russia. by Rio das Ostras, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to take down Lukasz Brzeski (8-4-1 1NC, fighting out of Nowy Targ, Poland) at heavyweight
Ignacio Bahamondes vs Christos Giagos
- Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5, fighting out of Chicago, Ill. by way of Santiago, Chile) clashes with Christos Giagos (20-11, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla.) at lightweight
Morgan Charriere vs Chepe Mariscal
- France's Morgan Charriere (19-9-1, fighting out of Mantes-la-Jolie, France) takes on Chepe Mariscal (15-6, 1NC, fighting out of Denver, CO) at featherweight
Co-Main Event: Alexander Hernandez vs Damon Jackson
- Featherweights Alexander Hernandez (14-7, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of San Antonio, Texas) and Damon Jackson (22-6-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) collide
Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis
- No. 6 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen (23-5, fighting out of Delray Beach, FL) faces former opponent Chris Curtis (31-10, 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) in the main event
