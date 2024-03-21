Every Champion On UFC 300

From the moment that Justin Gaethje stepped into the Octagon, it was pure violence and chaos.

Gaethje came into the UFC a shiny 18-0, and he immediately made an impact on the lightweight division. He beat Michael Johnson in one of the craziest fights you’ll ever see and then went on to fight big name after big name. In 2020, Gaethje faced Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title, where he delivered a career-best performance. He fought Khabib Nurmagomedov later that year, coming up short in his efforts to unify the lightweight title. Gaethje’s second attempt at the lightweight belt came in 2022, when he was defeated by Charles Oliveira.

“The Highlight” has won back-to-back fights against Rafael Fizeiv and Dustin Poirier, the second of which was for the vacant BMF title. Gaethje won that bout via head kick and put himself right back in the running for a shot at current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje Loves The Unknowns Of Fighting

Gaethje has won Fight of the Night honors seven times, which is tied for the most in UFC history, and he has five Performance of the Night bonuses.

With Makhachev on hiatus due to Ramadan, Gaethje accepted the offer to fight Max Holloway in a BMF title fight at UFC 300 while he waits. Beating Holloway would make Gaethje the first fighter to defend the BMF belt and would solidify his name on the short list of fighters deserving to face Makhachev.

Zhang Weili