Dricus Du Plessis is seen on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

Two Title Fights Kick Off The First PPV Of 2024, Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night! 
Jan. 15, 2024

UFC returns to Toronto with a thrilling world championship doubleheader, headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight championship bout between Sean Strickland and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis. Also, a new women’s bantamweight champion will be crowned when No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington battles Mayra Bueno Silva.

UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS takes place Saturday, January 20 at Scotiabank Arena, with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN News and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS

UFC 297 Press Conference

Who: Sean Strickland | Dricus Du Plessis | Raquel Pennington | Mayra Bueno Silva | Neil Magny | Mike Malott | Chris Curtis | Marc-Andre Barriault | Arnold Allen | Movsar Evloev 

When: Thursday, January 18 at 5pm ET/2pm PT

Where: The Elgin And Winter Garden Theatre Centre 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm ET.

UFC 297 Press Conference Graphic

UFC 297 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 297 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, January 19 at 9am ET/6am PT

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com

UFC 297 Weigh In Show graphic

UFC 297 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, January 19 at 5pm ET/2pm PT

Where: Scotiabank Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Sean Strickland | Dricus Du Plessis | Raquel Pennington | Mayra Bueno Silva | Neil Magny | Mike Malott | Chris Curtis | Marc-Andre Barriault | Arnold Allen | Movsar Evloev 

Prelims 

Who: Brad Katona | Garrett Armfield | Charles Jourdain | Sean Woodson | Serhiy Sidey | Ramon Taveras | Gillian Robertson | Polyana Viana 

Early Prelims

Who: Yohan LainesseSam PattersonJasmine JasudaviciusPriscila Cachoeira | Malcolm Gordon | Jimmy Flick 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET

UFC 297 Ceremonial Weigh In

Howler Head Athlete Appearances 

Who: Alex Pereira (Bottle Signing) 

When: Friday, January 19 from 6pm to 8pm

Where: Union Station 

Must be 19+. Valid ID required for entry. 

Who: Frankie Edgar (Bottle Signing) 

When: Saturday, January 20 from 1:30pm to 3pm

Where: Boston Pizza 

Must be 19+. Valid ID required for entry. 

297 Athlete Appearances

Don't miss a moment of UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, live from from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC 297
