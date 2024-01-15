Public Events Schedule | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

Best Of
UFC returns to Toronto with a thrilling world championship doubleheader, headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight championship bout between Sean Strickland and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis. Also, a new women’s bantamweight champion will be crowned when No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington battles Mayra Bueno Silva.
UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS takes place Saturday, January 20 at Scotiabank Arena, with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN News and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 297 Press Conference
Who: Sean Strickland | Dricus Du Plessis | Raquel Pennington | Mayra Bueno Silva | Neil Magny | Mike Malott | Chris Curtis | Marc-Andre Barriault | Arnold Allen | Movsar Evloev
When: Thursday, January 18 at 5pm ET/2pm PT
Where: The Elgin And Winter Garden Theatre Centre
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm ET.
UFC 297 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 297 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, January 19 at 9am ET/6am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com
UFC 297 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, January 19 at 5pm ET/2pm PT
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Sean Strickland | Dricus Du Plessis | Raquel Pennington | Mayra Bueno Silva | Neil Magny | Mike Malott | Chris Curtis | Marc-Andre Barriault | Arnold Allen | Movsar Evloev
Prelims
Who: Brad Katona | Garrett Armfield | Charles Jourdain | Sean Woodson | Serhiy Sidey | Ramon Taveras | Gillian Robertson | Polyana Viana
Early Prelims
Who: Yohan Lainesse | Sam Patterson | Jasmine Jasudavicius | Priscila Cachoeira | Malcolm Gordon | Jimmy Flick
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET
Howler Head Athlete Appearances
Who: Alex Pereira (Bottle Signing)
When: Friday, January 19 from 6pm to 8pm
Where: Union Station
Must be 19+. Valid ID required for entry.
Who: Frankie Edgar (Bottle Signing)
When: Saturday, January 20 from 1:30pm to 3pm
Where: Boston Pizza
Must be 19+. Valid ID required for entry.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, live from from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags
Interviews
Dricus Du Plessis Sits Down With Jon Anik | UFC 297
Countdown