Public Events Schedule | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS takes place Saturday, January 20 at Scotiabank Arena, with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN News and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 297 Press Conference

Who: Sean Strickland | Dricus Du Plessis | Raquel Pennington | Mayra Bueno Silva | Neil Magny | Mike Malott | Chris Curtis | Marc-Andre Barriault | Arnold Allen | Movsar Evloev

When: Thursday, January 18 at 5pm ET/2pm PT

Where: The Elgin And Winter Garden Theatre Centre

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm ET.