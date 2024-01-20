UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis Results

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Gordon came out like a man possessed in the first, but spent a portion of the round stuck defending a triangle choke, and after stinging Flick in the second, the Canadian got a little over-excited and paid the price. Flick hit a quick reactive single leg, transitioned to the back, and then expertly locked up the arm-triangle choke, sinking in the finish to get himself back into the win column.

The Dana White’s Contender Series alum picked up his first UFC victory since returning to action last year, moving to 2-2 inside the Octagon in the process.