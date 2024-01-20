Best Of
Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Winners And More From UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis , Live From Scotiabank Arena In Toronto
UFC returns to Toronto with a thrilling world championship doubleheader, headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight championship bout between Sean Strickland and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis. Also, a new women’s bantamweight champion will be crowned when No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington battles Mayra Bueno Silva.
UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS takes place Saturday, January 20 at Scotiabank Arena, with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN News and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis Results
- Sam Patterson defeats Yohan Lainasse by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:03 of Round 1
- Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Priscila Cachoeira by submission (anaconda choke) at 4:21 of Round 3
- Jimmy Flick defeats Malcolm Gordon by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:17 of Round 2
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis Early Prelim Results
Jimmy Flick defeats Malcolm Gordon by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:17 of Round 2
Jimmy Flick made sure Canadians didn’t go unbeaten in Toronto by submitting Malcolm Gordon in the UFC 297 opener.
Jimmy Flick Post-Fight Interview | UFC 297
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Jimmy Flick Post-Fight Interview | UFC 297
/
Gordon came out like a man possessed in the first, but spent a portion of the round stuck defending a triangle choke, and after stinging Flick in the second, the Canadian got a little over-excited and paid the price. Flick hit a quick reactive single leg, transitioned to the back, and then expertly locked up the arm-triangle choke, sinking in the finish to get himself back into the win column.
The Dana White’s Contender Series alum picked up his first UFC victory since returning to action last year, moving to 2-2 inside the Octagon in the process.
Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Priscila Cachoeira by submission (anaconda choke) at 4:21 of Round 3
What a moment for Jasmine Jasudavicius!
Jasmine Jasudavicius Post-Fight Interview | UFC 297
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Jasmine Jasudavicius Post-Fight Interview | UFC 297
/
The Niagara Top Team representative absolutely dominated Priscila Cachoeira, posting consecutive lopsided rounds to begin the contest before finally finding the finish late in the third round. This was one-way traffic from the outset and an incredible homecoming performance for the St. Catharines, Ontario native.
Jasudavicius is now 3-1 in her last four fights, and moves to 2-0 in the Octagon while fighting in her home country. After a strong effort in defeat last time out, this was a massive effort to get back into the win column on Saturday for the affable Canadian.
Sam Patterson defeats Yohan Lainasse by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:03 of Round 1
It didn’t take long for Sam Patterson to make good on his welterweight debut.
The Team Crossfire product used a front headlock position to drag Yohan Lainesse to the canvas, and from there, the Brit dominated. He swiftly worked around to the back, laced his arm under the neck, and squeezed out the rear-naked choke finish.
Patterson relocated to the 170-pound weight class following a knockout loss in his debut at lightweight, and it looks like the right move. He's still got tremendous size and length for the division, and if he can tighten up his defensive mechanics, he could be a fun addition to the welterweight lineup going forward.
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis Prelim Results
Gillian Robertson vs Polyana Viana
- Submission ace Gillian Robertson (12-8, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida, USA by way of Niagara Falls, Ont.) meets Polyana Viana (13-6, fighting out of São Geraldo do Araguaia, Pará, Brazil) at flyweight
Serhiy Sidey vs Ramon Taveras
- Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners rematch when Serhiy Sidey (10-1, fighting out of Burlington, Ont.) faces Ramon Taveras (9-2, fighting out of Duval County, Florida, USA) at bantamweight
Charles Jourdain vs Sean Woodson
- Charles Jourdain (15-6-1, fighting out of Beloeil, Que.) meets Sean Woodson (10-1-1, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) in an exciting featherweight tilt
Brad Katona vs Garrett Armfield
- Two-time The Ultimate Fighter winner Brad Katona (15-2, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Winnipeg, Man.) collides with Garrett Armfield (9-3, fighting out of Kansas City, Missouri, USA) in a bantamweight bout
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis Main Card Results
Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev
- No. 4 ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen (19-2, fighting out of Trimley St. Martin, Suffolk, England) squares off with undefeated No. 9 Movsar Evloev (17-0, fighting out of Sunzha, Republic of Ingushetia, Russia)
Chris Curtis vs Marc-Andre Barriault
- No. 14 ranked middleweight contender Chris Curtis (30-10 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada, USA by way of Cincinnati, Ohio, USA) takes on heavy-handed Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6 1NC, fighting out of Boca Raton, Florida, USA by way of Gatineau, Que.)
Neil Magny vs Mike Malott
- No. 13 ranked welterweight contender Neil Magny (28-12, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) looks to halt the momentum of surging Canadian Mike Malott (10-1-1, fighting out of Burlington, Ont.)
Co-Main Event: Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva
- Former title challenger Raquel Pennington (15-8, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.) plans to stop Bueno Silva to claim the bantamweight belt. Currently riding a five-fight win streak, she holds memorable victories over Macy Chiasson, Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira. Pennington now has her sights set on a career-defining performance.
- Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 1NC, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) hopes to add her name to the list of Brazilian UFC champions. A talented grappler, she has delivered notable submission wins against Lina Lansberg, Stephanie Egger and Mara Romero Borella. Bueno Silva now intends to continue her unbeaten streak by stopping Pennington to take home the title.
Main Event: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis
- Sean Strickland (28-5, fighting out of Corona, Calif.) is coming off his stunning UFC middleweight championship win over Israel Adesanya in September. A relentless striker, he also holds wins over Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall and Brendan Allen. Strickland now intends to secure a successful title defense by becoming the first fighter to defeat Du Plessis in the UFC.
- Dricus Du Plessis (20-2, fighting out of Pretoria, South Africa) plans to dethrone Strickland by earning his ninth consecutive victory. Unbeaten since 2019, he holds thrilling stoppage wins against Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson and Darren Till. Du Plessis now looks for another highlight-reel finish to achieve his dream of winning UFC gold.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, live from from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Interviews
Dricus Du Plessis Sits Down With Jon Anik | UFC 297
Countdown