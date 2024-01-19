 Skip to main content
Octagon girl Chrissy Blair announces the round in Toronto at UFC 297 (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, Live From Scotiabank Arena In Toronto, Canada
Jan. 13, 2024

UFC returns to Toronto with a thrilling world championship doubleheader, headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight championship bout between Sean Strickland and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis. Also, a new women’s bantamweight champion will be crowned when No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington battles Mayra Bueno Silva.

UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS takes place Saturday, January 20 at Scotiabank Arena, with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNESPN News and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More

UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis Scorecards 

Malcolm Gordon vs Jimmy Flick 

      Jimmy Flick def. Malcolm Gordon by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:17 of Round 2

      Jimmy Flick defeats Malcolm Gordon by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:17 of Round 2 Results, Highlights & More

      Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Priscila Cachoeira 

        Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Priscila Cachoeira by submission (anaconda choke) at 4:21 of Round 3

        Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Priscila Cachoeira by submission (anaconda choke) at 4:21 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More

        Yohan Lainesse vs Sam Patterson 

          Patterson by Sub in Round 1 at 2:03 by Rear Naked Choke

          Sam Patterson defeats Yohan Lainesse by submission, rear naked choke, Round 1, 2:03 Results, Highlights & More

          Gillian Robertson vs Polyana Viana 

            Athlete Profiles: Gillian Robertson | Polyana Viana

            Order The PPV | Results, Highlights & More

            Serhiy Sidey vs Ramon Taveras

                Athlete Profiles: Serhiy Sidey | Ramon Taveras

                Order The PPV | Results, Highlights & More

                Charles Jourdain vs Sean Woodson

                      Athlete Profiles: Charles Jourdain | Sean Woodson

                      Order The PPV | Results, Highlights & More

                      Brad Katona vs Garrett Armfield 

                        Athlete Profiles: Brad Katona | Garrett Armfield

                        Order The PPV | Results, Highlights & More

                        Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev 

                        Athlete Profiles: Arnold Allen | Movsar Evloev

                        Order The PPV | Results, Highlights & More

                        Chris Curtis vs Marc-Andre Barriault 

                            Athlete Profiles: Chris Curtis | Marc-Andre Barriault 

                            Order The PPV | Results, Highlights & More

                            Neil Magny vs Mike Malott 

                              Athlete Profiles: Neil Magny | Mike Malott

                              Order The PPV | Results, Highlights & More

                              Co-Main Event: Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva

                                  Athlete Profiles: Raquel Pennington | Mayra Bueno Silva

                                  Order The PPV | Results, Highlights & More

                                  Main Event: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis

                                    Athlete Profiles: Sean Strickland | Dricus Du Plessis

                                    Order The PPV | Results, Highlights & More

                                    Don't miss a moment of UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, live from from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

                                    Tags
                                    winners
                                    Live Results
                                    fight results
                                    judges scorecards
                                    official scorecards
                                    UFC 297
                                    Dana White's 2023 Honors
                                    Best Of

                                    Dana White's 2023 President's Choice Awards | UFC…

                                    Presented by Toyo Tires

                                    Watch the Video
                                    Before UFC Middleweight Dricus Du Plessis Gets His First Shot At UFC Gold At UFC 297 In Toronto, Hear What He Has To Say Alongside Jon Anik In An Exclusive, Full-Length Interview
                                    Interviews

                                    Dricus Du Plessis Sits Down With Jon Anik | UFC 297

                                    Before UFC Middleweight Dricus Du Plessis Gets His First Shot At UFC Gold At UFC 297 In Toronto, Hear What He Has To Say Alongside Jon Anik In An Exclusive, Full-Length Interview

                                    Watch the Video
                                    Countdown

                                    UFC 297 Countdown | Full Episode

                                    Ahead Of UFC's Return To Toronto, Watch The Full Episode of UFC 297 Countdown Featuring Previews of Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis, and Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva

                                    Watch the Video