Official Scorecards | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

UFC returns to Toronto with a thrilling world championship doubleheader, headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight championship bout between Sean Strickland and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis. Also, a new women’s bantamweight champion will be crowned when No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington battles Mayra Bueno Silva.
UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS takes place Saturday, January 20 at Scotiabank Arena, with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN News and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis Scorecards
Malcolm Gordon vs Jimmy Flick
Jimmy Flick defeats Malcolm Gordon by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:17 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Priscila Cachoeira
Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Priscila Cachoeira by submission (anaconda choke) at 4:21 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Yohan Lainesse vs Sam Patterson
Sam Patterson defeats Yohan Lainesse by submission, rear naked choke, Round 1, 2:03 | Results, Highlights & More
Gillian Robertson vs Polyana Viana
Athlete Profiles: Gillian Robertson | Polyana Viana
Serhiy Sidey vs Ramon Taveras
Athlete Profiles: Serhiy Sidey | Ramon Taveras
Charles Jourdain vs Sean Woodson
Athlete Profiles: Charles Jourdain | Sean Woodson
Brad Katona vs Garrett Armfield
Athlete Profiles: Brad Katona | Garrett Armfield
Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev
Athlete Profiles: Arnold Allen | Movsar Evloev
Chris Curtis vs Marc-Andre Barriault
Athlete Profiles: Chris Curtis | Marc-Andre Barriault
Neil Magny vs Mike Malott
Athlete Profiles: Neil Magny | Mike Malott
Co-Main Event: Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva
Athlete Profiles: Raquel Pennington | Mayra Bueno Silva
Main Event: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis
Don't miss a moment of UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, live from from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Interviews
Dricus Du Plessis Sits Down With Jon Anik | UFC 297
Countdown