Bo Nickal: ‘There’s Always Room To Improve’

“I think that it's interesting when you do something for so long – I wrestled for over 20 years and competed at the highest levels in the world – and then to start over and be a beginner at something was tough, and it had its challenges. But that was also really fun,” he explained.

“For me, I think I'm the type of person that enjoys new ventures and learning new things. And so, while it's been quick, I've had to learn on the job. That's also just part of what I find fun about it, is being a beginner and taking that mindset of just starting from scratch. It’s just something that I don't think very many people get the opportunity to do in life.

“So for me, having competed at a high level in something already, I just take all the lessons that I learned from that, and then try to apply them and expedite the process a little bit.”

Nickal stands undefeated at 5-0, with all five wins coming inside the opening round. And while he admits that there’s always a chance his bout with Brundage could go past the five-minute mark, he sees no reason why he can’t continue his streak of fast finishes.