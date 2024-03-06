Significant Stats | UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2

Key Stats: 10 knockdowns landed (tied 1st all-time among BW), 10 finishes (1st all-time among BW), 3:59:51 total fight time (1st all-time among BW)

What It Means: “Chito” is a savage finisher with great patience in finding his fight-ending sequence. At times, that can lead to slow starts, but Vera is methodical in how he works. His best weapon is his arsenal of kicks. Low kicks, front kicks to the body, roundhouse kicks to the body and up high, hook kicks, spinning back kicks – Vera uses all of these to great effect. Vera is also quite damaging up close with his use of elbows and knees. At times, he can wait for the perfect shot, which causes him to fight from behind deeper into fights, but his cardio and power carry well late, and he often finds the finishing shot.

WATCH: Free Fight | Marlon "Chito" Vera vs Sean O'Malley 1

What to Look For in the Fight: Vera used low kicks to great success in the first fight with O’Malley and caused O’Malley to struggle with drop foot, leading to Vera’s TKO win. In the sequel, it should aesthetically look similar to the first fight, with Vera moving forward and O’Malley utilizing lateral movement to maintain distance. O’Malley should have the speed advantage, but since both men are devastating counter strikers — O’Malley more slick but Vera a bit more menacing — the fight could unfold patiently. Vera could mix things up and wrestle to give O’Malley another element to consider, but we saw in O’Malley’s title-winning bout that his defensive grappling holds up well under pressure. O’Malley should have an advantage punching and kicking from distance and create problems with Vera’s footwork, but Vera will likely also start with a kick-heavy attack until he can get into range.

Co-Main Event: Dustin Poirier vs Benoît Saint Denis

Dustin Poirier