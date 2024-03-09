Main Card Results | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

UFC 299: O’MALLEY vs. VERA 2 takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Kaseya Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be airing on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and will join in progress on ESPN starting at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The early prelims will be available for viewing exclusively on ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Prelim Results