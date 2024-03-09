Main Card Results | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

Gaming
UFC returns to Miami, Florida. with another electric card, headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and No. 5 ranked contender Marlon Vera. Also, an action packed five-round co-main event sees No. 3 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier square off with No. 12 ranked Benoit Saint Denis.
UFC 299: O’MALLEY vs. VERA 2 takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Kaseya Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be airing on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and will join in progress on ESPN starting at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The early prelims will be available for viewing exclusively on ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Prelim Results
UFC Fight Night: O'Malley vs Vera 2 Results
UFC Fight Night: O'Malley vs Vera 2 Main Card Results
Petr Yan vs Song Yadong
- Former UFC champion and the current No. 5 bantamweight contender Petr Yan (16-5, fighting out of Yekaterinburg, Russia) meets No. 7 Song Yadong (21-7-1 1 NC, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China) in a highly anticipated matchup
Gilbert Burns vs Jack Della Maddalena
- Exciting welterweights No. 4 ranked Gilbert Burns (22-6, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni No. 11 Jack Della Maddalena (16-2, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia) look to deliver fireworks
Kevin Holland vs Michael "Venom" Page
- Welterweights attempt to steal the show as fan-favorite Kevin Holland (25-10 1NC, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas) welcomes UFC newcomer Michael Page (21-2, fighting out of London, England) in what promises to be an epic standup clash
Co-Main Event: Dustin Poirier vs Benoît Saint Denis
- Dustin Poirier (29-8 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Lafayette, Louis.) returns to action seeking redemption. An Octagon veteran, the former Interim UFC lightweight champion holds wins over elite competition such as Conor McGregor (x2), Michael Chandler, and Dan Hooker. Poirier looks to nullify Saint Denis’ title ambitions with a dominant victory over the rising contender.
- France’s Benoît Saint Denis (13-1 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France) seeks to further his climb up the lightweight rankings by delivering a highlight finish against a top name. A Judo black belt with impressive striking, the Frenchmen is currently on a five-fight win steak and has finished the likes of Matt Frevola, Thiago Moises, and Ismael Bonfim in his last three outings. Saint Denis now looks to secure the biggest win of his career by defeating Poirier in an unforgettable showing.
Main Event: Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera
- UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (17-1 1 NC, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) looks to finally settle the score against the only man to hand him a loss. The Arizona-based fighter has delivered highlight performances against top talent such as Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan, and Raulian Paiva. O’Malley now aims to build upon his legacy as champion by finishing his rival, Vera, in emphatic fashion.
- Marlon Vera (21-8-1, fighting out of Chone, Manabi, Ecuador) intends to make the most of his first championship fight by defeating O’Malley for a second time. A versatile finisher and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt, Vera has claimed strong victories against Dominick Cruz, Frankie Edgar, and Pedro Munhoz. He now sets his sights on gold as he attempts to become the first ever Ecuadorian UFC champion.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
The Ultimate Fighter
Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season
Embedded