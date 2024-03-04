UFC 299 Embedded | All Episodes

Interviews
The UFC touches down in Miami this Saturday where bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley will defend his belt in a rematch with Marlon "Chito" Vera. In the co-main event, elite lightweight veteran Dustin Poirier will take on rising French star Benoît Saint Denis. Also on the main card, Michael 'Venom' Page will make his UFC debut vs the dangerous Kevin Holland.
The UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday March 9 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN, ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
How To Watch UFC 299 In Your Country
Champ Sean O’Malley goes from gym to salon. Gilbert Burns trains with Kamaru Usman. Marlon “Chito” Vera takes family time. Benoit Saint Denis arrives; Michael “Venom” Page readies to make his debut. Dustin Poirier puts in work.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.