Prelim Results | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, Live From Kaseya Center In Miami
UFC returns to Miami, Florida. with another electric card, headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and No. 5 ranked contender Marlon Vera. Also, an action packed five-round co-main event sees No. 3 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier square off with No. 12 ranked Benoit Saint Denis.
UFC 299: O’MALLEY vs. VERA 2 takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Kaseya Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be airing on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and will join in progress on ESPN starting at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The early prelims will be available for viewing exclusively on ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results
UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 Results
UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 Prelim Results
Joanne Wood vs Maryna Moroz
- Joanne Wood (16-8, fighting out of Glasgow, Scotland) takes on Maryna Moroz (11-5, fighting out of Volnogorsk, Ukraine) at strawweight
CJ Vergara vs Asu Almabayev
- Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus CJ Vergara (12-4-1, fighting out of San Antonio, Texas) collides with Asu Almabayev (18-2, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) at flyweight
Robelis Despaigne vs Josh Parisian
- Heavyweight Robelis Despaigne (4-0, fighting out of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba) makes his UFC debut against Josh Parisian (15-7, fighting out of Escanaba, Mich.)
Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
- The always exciting Michel Pereira (28-11, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) takes on knockout specialist Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-6, fighting out of Barki, Poland) at middleweight
Ion Cutelaba vs Philipe Lins
- Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Chisinau, Republic of Moldova) goes against Philipe Lins (17-5, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil) at light heavyweight
Pedro Munhoz vs Kyler Phillips
- No. 13 ranked bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz (20-8 2 NC, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) goes toe-to-toe with Kyler Phillips (11-2, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.)
Mateusz Gamrot vs Rafael Dos Anjos
- No. 6 ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot (23-2 1 NC, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) takes on No.11 Rafael Dos Anjos (32-15, fighting out of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil) in a high-level bout
Katlyn Cerminara vs Maycee Barber
- No. 4 ranked flyweight contender Katlyn Cerminara (18-5, fighting out of Amity Harbor, N.Y. by way of Quakertown, Penn.) clashes with No. 6 Maycee Barber (13-2, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) in a pivotal matchup
Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida
- Heavyweight contenders No. 5 Curtis Blaydes (17-4 1NC, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) and No. 7 ranked Jailton Almeida (20-2, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) battle in a pivotal matchup
